Teams from the SEC, the Mountain West and Western Athletic Conference are part of the seven-game slate of games BYU women's basketball will play during the nonconference portion of the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.
"It's been difficult to try and get our seven games, but we've put together a good schedule against good competition," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "We're excited about the teams we're playing that will give our players plenty of experience playing in different venues and against solid programs."
The Cougars will host three home games, with two road contests and two on a neutral court.
BYU opens the year participating in the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Cougars play LSU on Friday, Nov. 27 and Tennessee, Martin on Saturday, Nov. 28. Last year, the Tigers finished seventh in the SEC with a 9-7 mark and an overall 20-10 record. The Skyhawks won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season crown last year going 16-2 in league play and 22-10 overall.
From Las Vegas, the team takes a short trip to St. George to take on Dixie State on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Trailblazers are playing their first year as a Division I program and will compete in the Western Athletic Conference.
Playing their final nonconference road contest, the Cougars travel to Logan for a matchup against in-state foe Utah State on Monday, Dec. 7. The Aggies advanced to the quarterfinals of last season's MWC championship and compiled an 8-23, 2-16 record.
Three-straight home games round out the remaining nonconference slate for BYU. The team hosts Montana State on Thursday, Dec. 10 followed by a contest against Boise State on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Bobcats were Big Sky Conference regular season champions last year with a 19-1 mark, going 25-6 overall. The Broncos finished second in the MWC regular season going 24-9, 13-5, and were the No. 2 seed heading into the league championship.
This year's UCCU Crosstown Clash will bring Utah Valley to the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Wolverines went 12-16, 9-6, last year, finishing third in the WAC regular season. This year UVU was picked to finish first in league play.
The Cougars open up West Coast Conference play at home hosting San Francisco and Santa Clara on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, respectively.