It was almost expected after the BYU women's basketball game at Portland on  Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 but the Cougars made it official on Friday morning.

According to a release from the Cougars, the game scheduled for Saturday on the road against No. 20-ranked Gonzaga has also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The release said the two teams will attempt to reschedule the game.

BYU is 8-2 overall and 4-1 in West Coast Conference play, while Gonzaga is 12-2 and 7-0 in league play.

The Cougars have now had four conference games postponed in the first month of conference action, which could result in a complicated finish to the year in the next month and a half.

BYU is slated to next host San Diego on Jan. 30. Gonzaga and Portland moved up their February game to be played on Sunday.

