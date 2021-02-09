BYU women's basketball vs. Pacific

The BYU women’s basketball team got another solid win as the Cougars went on the road and defeated Pepperdine, 57-43.

BYU was paced by 20 points (including five 3-pointers) from senior guard Paisley Harding, while sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Cougars roared out of the gate, building a 22-8 lead after the first quarter.

The Waves chipped away at the lead through the second and third quarters but BYU’s defense stymied Pepperdine in the fourth, allowing only two points.

The Cougars (12-3, 8-2) now get ready to play at Pacific on Thursday at 8 p.m.

