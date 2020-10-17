BYU women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins has had some pretty good mentors in his career.
Utah’s Rick Majerus and former BYU’s Steve Cleveland both told Judkins that the best time he’d experience as a head coach was the official start of practices in the fall.
“You’re preparing the team to do the things they need to do during the season,” Judkins said. “Nobody is complaining because nobody has played any minutes yet. It’s a win-win situation for us. When I was an assistant coach, I hated it. But this time right now is the best.”
The Cougars began fall practices on Wednesday with a loaded roster that is adding to Judkins’ joy. The return of sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales from injury and the addition of some key redshirts and transfers has BYU thinking big.
“Everybody on our team right now is a playmaker, can shoot and can drive,” senior guard Paisley Johnson-Harding said. “It’s going to be difficult to guard our team, let alone beat us. We’re deeper than we were my sophomore year (when the Cougars advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament). We really haven’t talked about team goals yet, but for me, an Elite 8 would be amazing. I think we can get there. Being a four or five seed would be awesome. Also, winning the WCC Tournament. And then winning the WCC regular season, which we haven’t done since I got here.”
Last year, BYU finished 18-11 and would have likely been invited to the WNIT had COVID-19 not canceled the college basketball postseason.
Judkins and his coaching staff have been able to work with small groups and individuals since June, but now that his team is all together, he and his coaching staff are eager for the possibilities.
“This team is smart,” Judkins said. “What I mean by that is they pick things up very quickly. They can execute on the fly. We have a lot of depth and players who can play a lot of different positions.”
The Cougars are still working on finishing up the seven-game preseason schedule. WCC play begins on Dec. 28.
“We had a tournament in California (at Irvine) that was canceled,” Judkins said. “So we’ll be going to a tournament in Las Vegas. We play LSU and Tennessee-Martin. We’ll play Dixie at Dixie and then we have two home games against Boise State and Montana State. We’re still trying to get one more game against an in-state school, like Utah Valley or Utah State, so we don’t have to travel far.”
Gonzales, who averaged 17 points per game as a freshman and scored 32 points against Stanford in the NCAA second round, said her knee is feeling great. She’s still wearing a brace but hopes to be rid of it for the first game.
“We have a lot more people who can add more things to the table,” Gonzales said. “We have five redshirts and transfers and the chemistry is amazing. We’re competitive in practice. We push each other and make each other better.”
Judkins said two post players — Michigan State transfer Kayla Lee and redshirt freshman Kyra Beckman — are working through some knee issues and he hopes to have them ready for the regular season.
Judkins also said he was happy to find out that the NCAA has decided to give all the winter athletes an extra year due to concerns over the impact of COVID-19.
“We just don’t know what will happen,” Judkins said. “But it was a big relief to all the players. They all texted me about how happy they were. I want my four seniors (Johnson-Harding, Sara Hamson, Maria Albiero and Colgate grad transfer Tegan Graham) back. They are all awesome young ladies.”