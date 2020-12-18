Midway through the third quarter of Friday afternoon's women's basketball game in Cedar City, BYU appeared to be in some trouble.
The Cougars had struggled to find their rhythm against an aggressive Southern Utah squad and fell behind, 49-41.
BYU head coach Jeff Judkins needed to find a way to get his team going, so he chose to ramp up the defensive pressure.
To say it worked might be an understatement, since it sparked a game-changing 28-3 run that swung the game in favor of the Cougars. BYU had to withstand one final Thunderbird run but ended up securing the 84-74 road win.
"We were a little sluggish today, maybe because of finals this week as well as not playing for awhile," Judkins said. "But we came out and played well in the second half. There was that stretch that we played really well defensively and offensively. I think we gave them too much momentum and let them get going."
He said that the way his players picked up the defensive intensity was the key for the Cougars.
"We talked as a staff at halftime about how we had to get our girls more invested defensively," Judkins said. "We were kind of flat-footed. We started double-teaming off the ball screen and forcing them to make a play. I think it sped them up and gave us some energy. We got some easy baskets off of steals and that helped us a lot."
BYU was led by sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, who tallied 26 points, five rebounds and four assists but a pair of former Utah Valley high school stars also had big games.
Nearly five years ago, on Jan. 12, 2016, Salem Hills sophomore forward Lauren Gustin scored 27 points ang grabbed 19 rebounds to help the Skyhawks defeat Maple Mountain despite 41 points from Liz Eaton.
Fast forward to Friday, where Gustin tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds as a sophomore forward for the Cougars, which proved to be big in helping BYU overcome an impressive 34-point showing from Thunderbird senior guard Liz (Eaton) Graves.
Graves also played her freshman and sophomore seasons at BYU before transferring to Weber State and then to join her younger sister, sophomore Maddie Eaton, at Southern Utah.
"This was the Super Bowl for Liz," Judkins said. "You know she wanted to play well and she made some great plays. I think Lauren really set the tone for us with her physicality and what she is doing inside. We should've gone to her more inside in the first half."
The visitors appeared to be in control in the early going, building a 17-10 advantage in the first quarter.
But the Thunderbirds rallied quickly, scoring seven straight points. The two teams battled back and forth until SUU went on a run to go up by seven points itself late in the half.
But Cougar sophomore guard Kaylee Smiler hit a big 3-pointer right before the buzzer, giving BYU some momentum going into the locker room even though the Cougars trailed, 39-35.
The home team maintained the edge coming out of the break as the Thunderbirds built a game-high eight point lead before BYU put together the huge run to seize control of the game.
The Cougars led by as many as 20 points before Graves sparked one more big push by the Thunderbirds.
SUU scored 14 straight points capped by a jump shot by freshman Kinsley Barrington (who played at Timpview) to cut the BYU advantage to just six with 1:13 left to play.
But the Cougars attacked after Barrington's shot, getting the ball quickly down the floor to senior guard Paisley Johnson Harding. She went right to the rim, made the layup while being fouled, and tacked on the foul shot to virtually put the game away.
"I probably let it go too long," Judkins said. "I probably should've called a timeout and got my team back organized, doing what I was trying to do. We gave up too many easy baskets too quickly. It's something we have to work on as a team. When we get ahead of someone, we need to control that lead and even jump on them more. We let them back into the game by giving up easy baskets."
BYU and SUU both had games altered due to COVID-19, so they announced this game on Thursday and made it happen.
"This year is a crazy time," Judkins said. "I'm just glad I've got a good bench. We got in some foul trouble and that hurt us, but we had players come in and do their jobs."
The Cougars (4-1) next host UVU at the Marriott Center in Provo on Dec. 23 at noon. The Thunderbirds (2-2) will welcome Dixie State to Cedar City on Dec. 21 for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.