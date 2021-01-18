SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference has named Lauren Gustin its University Credit Union Women's Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 18, 2021.
Gustin racked up a game-high 16 rebounds and poured in 12 points in the Cougars' lone contest last week, an 80-63 home win over Saint Mary's. Gustin, whose double-double was her seventh of the season, also tallied three assists and two steals in 36 minutes of action. Gustin's relentless effort on both sides of the floor helped limit the Gaels to 37% shooting and gave BYU a 34-22 advantage in points in the paint.
The Salem, Utah, native currently ranks second in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (10.0) and third in rebounds per game (13.5). Gustin's seven double-doubles also ranks 11th in the country in the category.
This is the first career WCC Player of the Week honor for Gustin. It is the Cougars' second of the season, with Shaylee Gonzales collecting the award for Nov. 30, 2020.