Paisley Harding can often be BYU’s emotional catalyst with her vocal and demonstrative style.
In Monday’s 69-66 upset of Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Harding was as solid and dependable as a metronome, scoring 28 points and leading the Cougars back from a 12-point deficit.
And she did it with the steely, cold-blooded assassin’s gaze that showed how focused she was on winning.
“I was like ‘Dang, Paise, you go off girl,’” teammate Shaylee Gonzales said. “I was so proud of her stepping it up when we needed her the most.”
BYU coach Jeff Judkins knows Harding is one of the most competitive players on his roster.
“She’s been waiting for this opportunity for a long time,” Judkins said. “She’s a lot quicker than she looks on video. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves for the kind of athlete she is. She’s the person we went to when we needed a basket and she came through.”
Judkins also sang the praises of Harding as a defender taking on some of the most difficult assignments, even though Rutgers star Arella Guirantes scored 30 points on Wednesday.
“I told her about a scenario I faced (in the NBA) when I had to guard George Gervin,” Judkins said. “You can’t stop him but I wanted to make him work hard for every point. We didn’t hold Guirantes down and she scored her points but she had to work for them.”
Harding said she had three very strong practices leading up to the Rutgers game and was ready to take the court.
“The WCC Tournament and this tournament now, I’ve just been so focused and relaxed,” she said during an appearance on BYU Sports Nation. “I haven’t shown too much excitement during the game which is kind of interesting from me. But it just shows my focus toward the game. I’m just trying to stay in my role. For sure, they gave me so many opportunities to score. Their transition defense wasn’t the best and they didn’t help much. I was able to use the skills I’ve practiced my whole career and just go out and play.”
Scouting Report
Both BYU and Arizona have plenty of incentive to play well in their second round NCAA Tournament game on Wednesday.
Who’s hungrier?
The Cougars advanced to the round of 32 two seasons ago but wouldn’t have made the tournament last year. BYU suffered a heartbreaking last-second loss in the West Coast Conference championship game and was the last at-large team to get a spot in the NCAA’s.
They have something to prove.
Arizona won the WNIT two seasons ago and would have made the NCAA Tournament in 2020. This season, the Wildcats are a senior-led team on a mission after making the tournament for the first time in 16 years.
Perhaps Arizona is a team of destiny.
Those two motivational storylines clash on Wednesday at the UTSA Convocation Center with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
“If you’re told you’re slow, you think you’re fast,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “If someone says you shouldn’t be here, you want to be there. Don’t kid yourself, we used that. It’s tough to play good in back-to-back games but we’ve done it before. Hopefully we’ll come out of a day’s break and be ready to play. Arizona is a very good team. They are probably the best defensive team we’ll play against this year. We hope in one day we can solve some of those things and hit some shots.”
The biggest concern on the Wildcats roster is point guard Aari McDonald, who averages 19.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.
“The only person we’ve been close to guarding with her speed is the walk-on boys practice player on our team,” Judkins said. “Nobody pushes the ball up the court faster than her. We’re going to have our hands full.”
Judkins said Arizona could be the best defensive team they will face this season.
“They work really well together, both on offense and on defense,” Judkins said. “When someone gets beat they rotate really well. They do a really good job on ball screens and very aggressive in the way they play. On offense they run their sets well. They are good enough athletes to create their own shots and make plays for other people. They play in what I think is the hardest conference in the country in the Pac 12. They are a very good team.”
BYU has just a day to create a game plan to take on the Wildcats.
“We talked about how much we want it and who wants it the most,” Judkins said. “People wonder why Cinderella teams can’t win three or four games in the tournament, it’s because it’s tough to keep that intensity the whole time. They aren’t changing their offense or defense and neither are we. It’s about who executes the best. It’s about who comes out and really plays their game.”
The Cougars are confident they can step up on the big stage and continue their stellar play.
“I definitely we think we have the type of potential to do that again,” sophomore forward Lauren Gustin said. “They are a great team and we’re a great team, too. We think we can pull off more W’s. That’s our plan. It just shows that we belong here.”