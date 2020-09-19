BYU women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins sees very clearly the challenges ahead in the 2020-21 season.
The NCAA has moved the official start date to Nov. 25, two weeks later than normal. The coronavirus has complicated scheduling and practices, though the Cougars are in good shape utilizing the Marriott Center Annex to follow health protocols.
“The biggest challenge is what do my players do when the leave the Annex?” Judkins said. “How do they deal with the social part of college athletics and how do they take care of themselves? If we want the season, we have to be willing to sacrifice, be willing to be really careful and do the things we need to do. We have to continually bring that up to them all the time. We have to make them understand that if one person slips up, it can ruin the whole team.”
Judkins experienced his own moment of truth just recently, when he and his family went to a local restaurant for breakfast after his grandson’s baptism.
“It was crowded as heck and not everyone was wearing masks,” Judkins said. “I just said, ‘I’m out of here, I can’t do this. I can’t risk getting sick and spreading it to my team.’”
Improved testing will help but Judkins is also concerned about the mental health of his players.
“I just can’t imagine what players are going through mentally,” he said. “I’ve been pretty strong mentally over my career bit it’s been hard on me. Our coaching staff has to do a good job keeping the players ready and confident.”
Judkins said his team will likely play seven preseason games, including a tournament in Irvine around Thanksgiving. The Cougars have been working out voluntarily on campus since June, giving them a big advantage over many other schools in the West Coast Conference. Judkins said Gonzaga has been able to work out in a similar fashion to BYU but most of the California schools have not been able to play together at all.
The Cougars roster has changed pretty dramatically since the end of the 2019-20 season. BYU finished 18-11 and likely would have been selected to play in the WNIT had the pandemic not shut down college athletics in March.
The biggest boost to the roster is the return of freshman sensation Shaylee Gonzales, who tore her ACL in June of 2019 and missed the entire season.
“People don’t know but she could have played in January, she came back so fast,” Judkins said. “If it would have been her senior year, she probably would have played. She’s just a dream player and does everything she’s supposed to. She’s a hard worker, she’s talented and she’s motivated. She wants to be the first player in BYU history to have our team go to four NCAA Tournaments. She’s a special young lady and we’re glad she’s back.”
Returning starters Maria Albiero, Sara Hamson and Paisley Johnson Harding will be joined by Gonzales, former Salem Hills star Lauren Gustin (who redshirted), grad transfer Tegan Graham, Michigan State transfer Kayla Belles-Lee and returned missionary Tahlia White. Judkins said Belles-Lee has applied for a hardship so she can play immediately instead of sitting out a year.
“This is the deepest team I’ve had in a long time,” Judkins said. “I really think these guys can play together.”