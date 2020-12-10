The BYU women’s basketball team enjoyed their first game at home in the Marriott Center this season, racing to a big early lead and cruising past defending Big Sky champion Montana State 73-58 on Thursday.
The Cougars (3-1) led by as many as 26 points and BYU coach Jeff Judkins substituted freely in attempt to keep his team fresh for their third game of the week on Saturday in the Marriott Center against Boise State.
Shaylee Gonzales led BYU with 16 points and Paisley Harding added 11 points and six assists. The Cougars shot 48 percent from the field, made 13 3-pointers and shared the ball well, dishing out 20 assists on 26 made baskets.
“As a team, we decided we were going to come with the energy,” Gonzales said. “We want to be the team that brings the energy. We were driving to the basket and kicking it out. We knew they were going to switch on us. We got the ball inside to the post players for an inside presence and then kick it out. I thought we did really well in the game doing that.”
BYU got off to a hot start against the Bobcats, racing to a 10-0 lead when Gonzales inbounded the ball off an opponent’s backside and scored inside at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter. A 3-pointer from Harding and a jumper from Maria Albiero pushed the Cougar lead to 15-2 with 4:12 to play in the first.
Gonzales found Kaylee Smiler wide open in the corner for a 3-ball and BYU led 25-9 at the end of one.
The second quarter was more of the same. A 10-0 run, with triples from Gonzales and Albiero, gave the Cougars a 35-13 lead with 2:50 to play. As the clock wound down at the end of the half, Gonzales coolly hit a step-back 3-pointer for a commanding 22-point lead, 40-18, at the break.
Montana State made just 4-of-24 (16.7%) from the field and the Bobcats were only 7.1% (1-of-14) from beyond the arc.
“We’re a fast paced team and we pride ourselves on bringing energy,” BYU senior Teagan Graham said. “Every game we want to show the other team that it’s going to be a long night for them. That comes from the intensity.”
Gonzales scored four points in the space of just a few seconds in the third quarter. First, she passed the ball of the backside of a Montana State player and scored on an in-bounds play, then stole the ball quickly and scored again for a 46-21 lead with 8:05 to go in the third period. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Smiler and Graham ended the third, and BYU led 62-37 entering the final frame.
Darian White led Montana State (1-1) with 16 points but the Bobcats shot just 26% from the field (13 of 50) and an icy 15% (3 of 20) from the 3-point line. Montana State was very successful from the foul line, making 29 of 33 including 20 of 23 in the second half.
“When you foul what that means is you’re out of position,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Being out of position means you have to gamble and reach. Don’t kid yourself, that’s going to be addressed in tomorrow in our film session.”
BYU will host Boise State in the Marriott Center at noon on Saturday. That game will be followed by the men’s team and a matchup with rival Utah at 4 p.m. and Cougar football at 8 p.m. against San Diego State on a very busy day of BYU sports.