Jeff Judkins has been coaching the BYU women’s basketball team for nearly two decades, which means he has seen a lot of talented athletes during that time.
Cougar sophomore forward Lauren Gustin, however, set a new standard with her performance against Pepperdine on Feb. 4.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years and I don’t know if I’ve had a kid that had a 27-point, 20-rebound night,” Judkins said in a phone interview last week. “I mean, that’s a pretty amazing stat line. The thing about Lauren is she’s ruthless on the boards. She’s smart, she’s strong and she’s got a great sense of where the ball is coming off. She just has a real knack for it.”
Gustin said the performance against the Waves was one she’s not going to forget.
“It was very rewarding,” Gustin said in a phone interview last week. “I think it was just fun to put it all together, to finally feel like everything just kind of flowed. It was a good win for us. It was the second game since my coming back from COVID-19, so it was much needed. It definitely helped to build my confidence and give me a little boost for sure.”
Gustin has been the one giving the Cougar team a huge boost since she joined the team. The former Utah Valley Girls Basketball Player of the Year at Salem Hills has helped BYU compile a 14-3 record (10-2 in WCC action) heading into Thursday’s big showdown against No. 16 Gonzaga in Provo.
“I thought it would take her a year to kind of get things but she learns fast,” Judkins said. “She’s able to pick things up really quickly and I think that’s been a really plus for us. There’s no question that she’s the Newcomer of the Year. In my opinion, there’s nobody that’s dominated as well as she has. I’m just glad I’m going to have her for three more years. She’s really a lot of fun to coach. She wants to learn, wants to get better and wants to do whatever she can to help this team win.”
Gustin has come a long ways from the early days when Judkins was watching her play at Salem Hills and also at Mesquite High School in Gilbert, Arizona, where Gustin played a year with current BYU teammate Shaylee Gonzales.
“I really liked what I saw from her early on but as I started recruiting and looking at kids, we just didn’t feel that she was big enough to play the five in our league,” Judkins said. “We just thought her size would be an issue. Sometimes coaches make dumb mistakes. They think somebody is not quick enough or big enough or whatever. You can’t ever judge court sense, heart, toughness and determination until somebody gets out there. She’s just a smart player who understands the game so well.”
Gustin said that it wasn’t easy to be undervalued when being recruited.
“I think hearing that back in high school was definitely discouraging, but I think if anything it just kind of motivated me to push harder and get stronger,” she said. “I can see where they’re coming from as far as height. I just really had to step it up as far as strength and quickness and learn different skills outside of height. I had to get better to be able to rebound and play the four or the five while not being the tallest.”
Gustin does have some great athletic genes, including some that indicate why she is so good at rebounding.
Her dad, John Gustin, played football at Wyoming and her brother, Porter Gustin, played at USC and is now a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. But it was her mom, Scarlett Overly Gustin, who played basketball at BYU and Wyoming in the late 1980s and showed many of the same skills.
In 1988-89, Scarlett Overly Gustin was the last Cougar sophomore to grab 250 rebounds in a season (a feat only six BYU players have achieved). Lauren Gustin currently has 206 rebounds with four games to play in the regular season, so that mark is definitely within reach.
Lauren Gustin said no one wants her to succeed more than her family does.
“I know that my parents really enjoy having another athlete to watch,” Lauren Gustin said. “They’re all about that. It’s been super fun. I love seeing them there in the stands and being able to be so close to them.”
The Gustin family has gotten to enjoy the Cougar resurgence in 2020-21 and the hope is that BYU will continue the upward trajectory.
“I feel like we have all the right weapons,” Lauren Gustin said. “Everyone brings something different to the team, which has been good. Everybody on the team plays a part that’s crucial. I definitely think we have what it takes to make it to the NCAA tournament. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
With Lauren Gustin’s rebounding, passing and toughness combining with the scoring of Shaylee Gonzales, the leadership of Paisley Harding and the capabilities of the rest of the squad, Judkins has every reason to believe that his team will just keep improving.
“Our goal is just to keep winning and trying to get better,” Judkins said. “If we want to win the conference, we have to win every game. We want to have a resume is good enough to get us in the NCAA tournament, to give us a chance to to play in that tournament and get better. This is a year that you kind of have the wild card, where you get to go and play and develop.”
The Cougars hope to take the next step when they host the league-leading Bulldogs on Thursday night at the Marriott Center. That game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on BYUtv.