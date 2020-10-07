Like every program around the country, the BYU women’s basketball coaches are still working furiously to figure out a good non-conference schedule.
On Wednesday, the Cougars found out their 18-game West Coast Conference slate, which was released by the league office in San Bruno, Calif.
It’s a tough start for BYU, which plays five games in 13 days to open conference play, including three on the road: Hosting San Francisco and Santa Clara on Dec. 28 and Dec, 30, then three road games at San Diego (Jan. 4), Loyola Marymount (Jan. 7) and Pepperdine (Jan. 9).
Key matchups with Gonzaga (Jan. 23 in Spokane and Feb. 18 in Provo) and Saint Mary’s (Jan. 14 in Provo and Feb. 13 in Moraga) highlight the schedule, with Senior Night in the Marriott Center scheduled for Feb. 20 against Portland.
"It is going to be an unbelievable and competitive league race this year," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "Portland returns everyone, Gonzaga is always tough and other teams have stacked their rosters with transfers. This year's conference will probably be the best that I've seen since we joined the league."
BYU finished 13-5 in league play last season, tied for second with San Diego behind regular-season champion Gonzaga (17-1). In the WCC Tournament, No. 4 seed Portland upset the ‘Zags in the semifinals and slipped passed USD 64-63 in overtime to claim an NCAA Tournament seed.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 spoiled the post-season for the Pilots, as well as BYU, which would have likely been invited to the WNIT.
In the upcoming 2020-21 conference season, the Cougars return the 2018-19 WCC Newcomer of the Year in Shaylee Gonzales and last year's WCC Defensive Player of the Year Sara Hamson. Hamson was a WCC Second Team honoree while teammate Paisley Johnson Harding picked up WCC First Team accolades. Hamson led the nation in total blocked shots (137) and in blocked shots per game with a 4.72 average. She was also a 2020 Naismith Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist.
BYU's nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.