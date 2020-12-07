The BYU women’s basketball team was supposed to play Dixie State last Monday in St. George, but the Trailblazers had to pause activities due to COVID-19.
Instead, the Cougars had a few extra days to rest and recover from a pair of games in Las Vegas. The opener was a 67-51 victory against LSU, with sophomore Shaylee Gonzales scoring 30 points in her return from a knee injury that cost her all of the 2019-20 season.
Unfortunately, BYU followed up that good victory with a stinker: A 77-48 loss to Washington the next day.
This week, Jeff Judkins and his coaching staff have plenty of talking points in preparation for a matchup on Monday at Utah State.
“We’re working on the things we didn’t execute on Saturday,” Judkins said. “We have to do a better job on defense and we have to get the ball inside more. We didn’t take advantage of that against Washington. Our transition defense gave up way too many easy baskets. So this week has given us some time to work on things.”
Judkins said Gonzales had dead legs in the second game and his team didn’t adjust well to playing back-to-back.
“I think Shaylee is the best player in our league and one of the best players in the West,” Judkins said. “Her biggest goal is to try and play with some consistency. She was mad at herself because she knew should have played better in the second game. If you know Shaylee you know she’ll come back with a vengeance and play the way she can.”
Newcomer Lauren Gustin performed well in her first action for the Cougars, totaling 19 points and 24 rebounds in the first two games.
Judkins said 6-foot-7 senior Sara Hamson is still recovering from off-season knee surgery. Hamson didn’t score in 17 minutes of play and had just one blocked shot in the two games. Her impact when healthy is a key part of the BYU effort.
“She’s been kind of on and off the court the past month,” Judkins said. “It’s taken us a little bit behind with her. We’ve gone small and we’re a pretty good team like that. But for us to play against physical teams, we need some size in there. This week in practice Sara has looked a lot better and has looked like herself.”
Sibling rivalry
Judkins younger brother, Jon, is the head men’s basketball coach at Dixie State. On Dec. 3, the younger Judkins led the Trailblazers to a 74-73 victory against North Dakota in the school’s Division I debut.
He has just 412 wins to go to catch his older brother.
“I did call him,” Jeff Judkins said. “Jon told me Division I is a very different than Division II. He said the players and coaches are a lot more organized. COVID-19 has been hard but he’s done a great job. My little brother is a good coach. He actually has more wins than I do but I have more Division I wins.”
Scouting report
Utah State is 1-2 under new head coach Kayla Ard, who was 7-4 in an interim role with the University of Denver last season. The Aggies opened with an 81-74 win against Montana then fell to Idaho State 85-61 and Seattle 75-72 in overtime.
Against Seattle, former Cougar Jessica Chatman had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
“Utah State has a new coach so they will do a lot of different things than they have in the past,” Judkins said. “Jessica Chatman played for me (2016-17). She’s a five-year grad student and I’m sure she’ll want to play the game of her life against us. They are balanced and they shoot and move the ball well. Hopefully our size will hurt them.”
Senior guard Maria Albiero said the Cougars will be ready for their next test.
“It’s just about being resilient in this sport,” Albiero said. “We will take accountability for how we played, come back and practice hard.”