Things appeared to be going according to plan for the BYU women’s basketball team in the early going of Thursday night’s home game against Saint Mary’s at the Marriott Center in Provo.
Behind nine straight points by senior guard Paisley Harding, the Cougars quickly moved out to a 13-5 lead over the Gaels. Since BYU has only lost twice and Saint Mary’s (which has been devastated by injuries and pandemic withdrawals) has only won twice so far this season, it was expected that the Cougars would dominate.
But someone forgot to tell that to the young, scrappy Gaels squad.
Saint Mary’s roared back behind ferocious rebounding and some big outside shots, eventually taking a 29-23 lead and putting the home team on its heels midway through the second quarter.
This is a BYU team, however, that has enough savvy players that there was no sense of panic.
Instead, the Cougars came right back to retake the lead — and this time BYU wouldn’t look back as it maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the rest of the game on its way to the 80-63 win over the Gaels.
Harding said the key to rallying from that first-half deficit was to get stops.
“It was our defense,” Harding said on the BYUtv postgame show. “That was what inhibited us at the beginning but once we took it, brought things back and were able to focus on the defense, we were able to turn things around. That’s what got our offense going even more.”
Saint Mary’s actually had a chance to extend its early lead but missed a couple of free throws and BYU finally got things going at both ends.
The Cougars went to a zone defense and began chasing the Gael shooters off the 3-point line better, which resulted in BYU getting a number of stops.
At the other end, Cougar sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales — BYU’s leading scorer — kicked her game into high gear.
She drained a 3-pointer, made a nifty spin move for a layup on a fast break, then after a foul shot by Harding knocked down two more treys to put the Cougars in front for good.
BYU tacked on a pair of foul shots from sophomore forward Lauren Gustin, a jump shot by senior guard Tegan Graham and then a dagger of a step-back, 18-footer by senior guard Maria Albiero at the halftime buzzer to cap an 18-4 run.
Saint Mary’s was never able to make another serious push, trailing by at least seven points throughout the second half.
The Cougars were led by Harding, who had struggled a little bit to find her offensive form at times this year. She finished with 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting while also making five assists.
She credited her BYU teammates for keeping her upbeat.
“Sometimes it’s tough but I feel like when you have the energy of your teammates, that’s really what pushed me through,” Harding said on the postgame show. “They were all really excited for me. It was awesome. Feeling the support of your teammates is great but you have to stay focused.”
The Cougars also got 19 points from Gonzales, while Gustin had another double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.
Getting to the boards better will definitely be an area BYU focuses on, since 17 of the Gaels 40 rebounds came at the offensive end.
“We definitely need to do better rebounding,” Harding said on the postgame show. “That’s not even a fault for our bigs because they rebounded really well. It was us guards. We need to box out our players and get the ball ourselves, especially tonight. A lot of their shots came off long and fell right in their team’s lap.”
The Cougars now turn their attention to Saturday’s game against Pacific, which is slated to take place at the Marriott Center in Provo at 2 p.m. It will also be broadcast on BYUtv.