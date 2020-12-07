Shaylee Gonzales and Lauren Gustin teamed up for a state championship in Arizona during their high school days.
The two are BYU teammates now and showed they are still a pretty good combo.
Gonzales scored 27 points and Gustin added 21 points and 17 rebounds in an 87-66 victory against Utah State in the Spectrum on Monday.
Gonzales outside and Gustin inside was just too much for the Aggies, which cut a 23-point deficit to nine late in the third quarter but could never get any closer.
“Those two play really well together,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “We knew that Lauren would have advantage tonight with her strength and her inside presence. She got the ball a lot tonight and she did a really good job of being aggressive.”
It was the most points scored by the Cougars since hanging 90 on Texas A&M-Kingsville last November.
“It was a great team effort,” Judkins said. “Everybody that came in gave us a good lift. It helped that Paisley (Harding) came out and scored like she can in the second half.”
Gustin’s aggressive play inside and Gonzales’ quick hands got the Cougars off to a good start. Gustin had scored the first two baskets of the game and Gonzales finished with eight points and three steals in the first quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gonzales and Teagan Graham, followed by four points from Paisley Harding, pushed BYU to a 23-10 lead after one quarter.
Utah State, which turned the ball over seven times in the first, played cleaner in the second and started to hit more shots. But the Cougars took a 33-19 lead after a Gonzales 3-pointer with 5:16 to play. BYU scored the last seven points of the half and led 42-24 at the break.
BYU’s lead reached 23 points, 49-26, early in the third quarter after a 3-pointer from Maria Albiero. But Utah State started to find its range from the 3-point line and started to chip away at the deficit. The Aggies made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the third quarter and trimmed BYU’s 23-point lead to nine, 59-50, on a pair of free throws by Monique Pruitt at the 2:02 mark.
That was as close as the Aggies could get and the Cougars started to pull away again in the fourth period. Gonzales scored on a back-door layup for a 76-56 advantage with 6:10 to play. Another Gustin basket along with a steal and layup by Albiero gave BYU an 80-59 lead with 4:41 remaining.
“When Utah State cut it down to nine, we stepped it up a notch on offense and defense,” Judkins said. “This team really has the potential to do that for longer periods of time.”
Harding scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half for the Cougars (2-1), which will play their first home game of the season on Thursday against Montana State.
Former Cougar Jessica Chatman led Utah State (1-3) with 16 points. Pruitt and Harris had 11 each for the Aggies.