Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in overnight. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.