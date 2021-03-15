When the BYU women’s basketball team heard their name announced during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday there was plenty of screaming, jumping and yes, dancing.
After last week’s gut-punch, last-second loss to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament final the Cougars were clearly a team on the bubble. The opportunity to receive an invitation to “The Big Dance” was not assured.
Cue the music and let the dance begin: BYU (18-5) is a No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Rutgers (14-4) next Monday in San Marcos, Texas.
“My voice hurts from screaming so much,” Cougar sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales said. “I was crying, Mel (assistant coach Melanie Day) was crying. When we saw ‘BYU’ on the TV we just all went crazy. My heart is still racing right now. I can’t believe it. To know that we’re going dancing we feel so blessed and so lucky. With all the hard work we put in we deserve it.”
The experience for the other Utah team to make the NCAA Tournament was decidedly different.
Dan Nielson’s Utah Valley Wolverines (13-6) finished second in the Western Athletic Conference regular season and lost in the semifinals of the league tournament on Friday. WAC Tournament champion Cal Baptist is a provisional member of the league and isn’t eligible to go to the NCAA’s. The WAC coaches decided that the second--place team in the regular season would get the automatic bid should Cal Baptist win the tournament.
“First of all, it would be silly if we don’t give credit to Cal Baptist,” Neilson said. “They earned that spot and have had an amazing season at 25-0. We don’t make the rules. We finished second and that team gets to go. I’m just thrilled for our team to be able to experience this. It’ll be kind of a different NCAA Tournament this year but the minute we took this job we talked about this and how to get here any way we can.”
Utah Valley is a No. 16 seed and will play No. 1 overall seed Stanford (25-2) on Sunday. The Cardinal have won 14 games in a row, including a 75-55 victory in the Pac-12 Tournament title game.
“Stanford is a heck of a team,” Nielson said. “The name of the game is to go compete and experience it. We’re going to prepare and find as many ways to make them as uncomfortable as we can. There’s no reason to have any nerves. We’re going there to play scared or nervous. We’re just going to play as hard as we can and see what happens.”
Nielson had an up-close look at the Cardinal program two years ago as a member of Judkins’ staff. BYU faced Stanford in the second round of the 2019 tournament and lost 72-63 in Maple Pavilion.
This is Utah Valley’s first-ever NCAA Tournament experience.
BYU takes on a Rutgers team that finished third in the Big 10 and is coached by the legendary C. Vivian Stringer, the sixth winningest coach in women’s college basketball history. The Scarlet Knights apply tremendous pressure with their defense and are forcing nearly 20 turnovers per game.
“The key to the game will be how we handle their pressure,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “They are always an aggressive, tough, physical defensive team. They pressure like no one else and their athletes are unbelievable. The size that Rutgers has with their pressure will be a big challenge.”
This will be the 10th time the Cougars have been to the NCAA Tournament under Judkins, who has taken the program to the Sweet 16 twice (2002, 2014).
BYU will head to San Antonio on Wednesday and be under strict quarantine leading up their game on Monday, venturing out of their hotel for practices and team meetings only.
West Coast Conference regular-season champion Gonzaga (23-3) is a No. 5 seed and will open the NCAA Tournament on Monday against 12th-seeded Belmont.