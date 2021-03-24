BYU led No. 3 seed Arizona by four points with five minutes to go in its NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament second round game on Wednesday, the Sweet 16 tantalizingly close.
Wildcats All-American guard Aari McDonald had other ideas.
McDonald scored seven points down the stretch and came up with two huge steals for Arizona, which held on for a 52-46 victory and its first round of 16 appearance since 1998.
“I feel like the fourth quarter went by just like that,” BYU sophomore Shaylee Gonzales said. “It slipped out of our hands. I definitely think we could have beaten that team. I looked up at clock and we were up four with five minutes left. I thought, ‘We can do it.’ I totally believed in my team so it’s unfortunate and so frustrating to have that lead and to lose it. But I’m so proud of my team and how we played today.”
The Cougars suffered a tough break – literally – when senior Paisley Johnson, who scored 28 points in the opening round upset of Rutgers on Monday, injured her shooting hand in that same game. She wore a brace against Arizona but was obviously bothered by the injury and also took a hard spill attempting to take a charge in the first half. She played just eight minutes in the second half and finished with only two points on 1 of 9 from the field.
“Arizona did a good job on her,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Her hand was a little bit sore and she couldn’t do as many things as she wanted to. But she showed a lot of heart. Paisley is a special, special player.”
Gonzalez led BYU with 16 points and nine rebounds. Tegan Graham made a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Lauren Gustin added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
The 5-foot-6 McDonald had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for Arizona and Cady Reese added 12 points for the Wildcats, who picked up 14 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points.
The game played out as expected between two very good defensive teams. BYU’s largest lead was four points, Arizona’s was five. The Wildcats led 12-11 after one quarter, the Cougars took a 25-23 lead at halftime and the score was tied at 37 heading into the fourth quarter.
BYU led 43-39 midway through the fourth quarter, a 6-0 run capped by a Gonzales layup. But McDonald hit a tough step-back 3-pointer to draw Arizona to within one point. The Wildcats took the lead on a triple from Sam Thomas at 45-43 with 3:30 to play. Arizona led 47-43 but Graham countered with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one, 47-46, with 1:52 remaining.
The Cougars forced a miss on the defensive end but the Wildcats’ Trinity Baptiste came up with an offensive rebound. McDonald subsequently scored on a drive for a 49-46 advantage with just over a minute to play.
BYU’s Kaylee Smiler had a good look at a 3-pointer to tie on the other end but missed. Gustin gathered in the offensive rebound but McDonald flashed in to steal the ball away. Thomas made one of two free throws for a 50-46 Arizona lead with 15.7 seconds to play and McDonald came through defensively with another steal, scoring a layup for the final margin.
Arizona caused 16 turnovers and scored 20 points off of those turnovers, likely the difference in the game. The Wildcats closed the game on a 13-3 run.
“BYU is a really good team,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “They play hard and they are coached really well. They were relentless. Every time we made a run they came back and hit a big shot. We didn’t play our best but we found a way to get the job done.”
Judkins was trying to take his third double-digit seed to the Sweet 16 (No. 11 in 2002, No. 12 in 2014).
“What these games come down to is right at the end,” Judkins said. “What team is going to hit shots and make the plays? They (Arizona) made a couple of really big plays at the end. We were open and had opportunities but the shots just didn’t fall. I’m really proud of this team. It was a hard season and a really fun season all in one. To get this far, to knock on the door and be so close to getting to the Sweet 16, it was really great for this team.”
Arizona (18-5) will take on No. 2 seed Texas A&M, an 84-82 winner in overtime against No. 7 Iowa State, next week in the Sweet 16.
BYU ends the season with a 19-6 record. Judkins said the Cougars will return their entire roster, including seniors Harding, Graham, Maria Albeiro and Sara Hamson. All four seniors will take advantage of the NCAA allowing an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic.