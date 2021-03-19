The NCAA Tournament is the ultimate test for a team in many ways. When the No. 11 seed BYU women’s basketball team takes on No. 6 seed Rutgers on Monday, that test will come with the pressure applied by C. Vivian Stringer’s Scarlet Knights.
While the Cougars guard line is a strength when it comes to scoring, taking care of the basketball against pressure has sometimes been an issue in 2020-21.
BYU averages 14.4 turnovers per game. The Cougars had less than 10 turnovers in a game just four times out of 23 games with a high of 26 in a 58-56 loss at San Diego on Jan. 4.
Rutgers causes 19.9 turnovers per game and averages 12.6 steals per contest. With those nearly 20 turnovers, the Scarlet Knights scored almost 12 points per game.
“The pressure like no one else,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Their athletes are unbelievable. But we played against San Diego, which led the nation in turnovers. A couple of years ago we played Auburn (in the first round of the NCAA’s) and they are similar. The size that Rutgers has with their pressure, that’s a big challenge. The key to the game will be how we handle their pressure. They are always an aggressive, tough, physical defensive team.”
The ball-handling duties will mainly fall to sophomore Shaylee Gonzales and seniors Paisley Harding and Maria Albiero.
“That game (against San Diego) their press was aggressive and amazing,” Gonzales said. “But we learned a lot. I know it’s not just going to be that easy bringing up the ball. Our moves and passing will have to be on point. We need to slow it down and get it all together. Their press speeds things up and leads to turnovers. As long as we are focused and take our time to slow it down we’re going to handle it very well.”
Judkins gave his players Wednesday off after the crushing last-second loss to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament finals.
“The girls were devastated,” Judkins said. “They knew they didn’t play well against Gonzaga but I felt like we were good enough to win. Thursday was tough but Friday we had a really physical practice. Saturday was really sharp and they were ready to focus on whatever challenges we were going to have.”
The good news came Sunday when the Cougars heard their name early in the selection show.
Judkins said his players will be ready for Rutgers.
“This team has been that way all year,” he said. “No matter what happened to them, they’ve been able to bounce back. That’s why this is such a special team. This is one of the most mature teams I’ve had since I’ve been here and they’ve been handling whatever has been given out to them. It starts with good leadership and with players that really love and care about each other.”
Gonzales and her teammates arrived in San Antonio on Wednesday and will be limited to working out at their hotel except for certain practices and game day.
“I feel so much joy and happiness,” she said. “I knew my team deserved to be here. We’re super excited to get here and show everyone what we’re made of.”