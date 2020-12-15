Perhaps no women’s college basketball coaching staffs know each other as well as BYU and Utah Valley.
Cougar head coach Jeff Judkins has been leading the program for 20 years. UVU’s head man, Dan Nielson, was the associate head coach for Judkins until taking the lead in Orem in 2019.
Nielson’s assistant coaches – Ashley Garfield, Morgan Bailey and Keilani Unga – all played for Judkins at BYU. Garfield was an assistant for two years under Judkins as well.
So far, the master has had the upper hand in the series. Last year, the Cougars topped the Wolverines 71-57 in the Marriott Center. In fact, Judkins is 10-0 all-time against Utah Valley.
The Cougars are coming off an impressive 72-58 victory against Montana State, which won 25 games last season and claimed the Big Sky title. Sophomore Shaylee Gonzales led the way offensively with 18 points but Judkins was impressed with the defensive work of seniors Maria Albiero and Paisley Harding.
“It won’t say this on the stat sheet but Maria and Paisley did a really good job guarding their two leading scorers,” Judkins said. “They have their hands on the ball a lot and we really made it difficult for them to score.”
Bobcat guards Tori Martell (26 points per game) and Darian White (22 ppg) came into the contest scoring nearly 50 points per game between them. Against Albiero and Harding, the pair managed just 26 on 6 of 13 from the field. The two guards did make 12 of 13 from the foul line
BYU shot nearly 50 percent from the field and made 14 3-pointers against Montana State.
“When we move the ball and everybody gets involved with it, we’re a very tough team to play,” Judkins said. “This team, especially when we have Teagan (Graham) in there, is probably the best passing team I’ve had in a long, long time. I thought we made a lot of good second passes to get better shots.”
The Cougars had a game scheduled with Boise State last Saturday but a positive COVID-19 test in the Broncos program forced that meeting to be postponed.
Gonzales leads BYU (3-1) at 17.3 points per game after missing all of last season due to a knee injury. Newcomer Lauren Gustin, a transfer from Salt Lake Community College, is averaging a double-double with 12 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Utah Valley had to pause its activities on November 30 due to a positive coronavirus test and has had three games cancelled this season. The quarantine resulted in the Wolverines only having four practices in a 27-day span. UVU returned to play a week ago, beating NAIA William Jessup University 84-43. Junior guard Maria Carvalho scored 14 points and SUU transfer Shalyn Fano – a former Timpview standout – added 13.
The Wolverines leading scorer is 6-foot-5 junior Josie Williams (14.5 points, 8 rebounds per game).