What Lee Cummard is finding out about the coaching profession is that it’s all about personalities.
The former BYU standout has completed his first year as an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team after two years as a graduate assistant and one as a full assistant with Dave Rose and the men’s team. When Rose retired last spring, Cummard was looking for another job and Jeff Judkins came calling.
Getting to know an entirely new group of players took some effort. But basketball is basketball, as far as Cummard is concerned, whether played by men or women.
“In our preparation for the game and adjustments make during the game, it’s the same,” Cummard said. “What’s being said and talked about, everything in that sense is the same. There hasn’t been a whole lot new to me.”
What was new for Cummard last spring was familiarizing himself with the Cougars women’s team, coaching staff and trainers.
“I think my biggest challenge coming into this job was getting to know the girls,” Cummard said. “That was the hardest hurdle for me. I can coach, but let’s get to know each other on a more personal level. When they know you care then you can challenge them a little bit.”
Cummard said the motivation for men and women in college basketball can be different, with men more inclined to be looking for an opportunity at the next level while women are more concerned with constant improvement.
“The girls were really enjoyable to be around last year,” Cummard said. “They really have a high desire to improve. On the men’s side, everybody talks about the NBA and that’s their driving force. With these women, some of them have that desire to play beyond college but it’s not end-all, be-all. They are still driving to improve and be better. For me, that’s exciting and that’s what is inspiring to see.”
Cummard said he has enjoyed recruiting for the women’s program as well.
“It’s similar to recruiting for the men but it’s a little different because of some of the conversations,” he said. “Everybody wants to talk about where they fit and where we see them playing. They want to know about the school and the facilities.”
Recruiting has been a challenge since COVID-19 took over in March and BYU’s two newest recruits – Kayla Belles (Michigan State) and Tegan Graham (Colgate) — were recruited mainly from Zoom calls and game video. Cummard said he and the coaching staff haven’t seen either athlete play live.
“Tegan can really shoot and is very smart,” Cummard said. “She’s a very mature player on and off the court. Tegan is a graduate transfer and we’re happy to have her for a year. We’ll have Kayla for two years or three if she gets a transfer waiver. We’re looking forward to both of them.”
The Cougars finished 18-11 overall and 13-5 in West Coast Conference play last season, losing in the quarterfinals of the league tournament to Pepperdine. It was disappointing since BYU advanced to the NCAA second round the previous season.
While a good portion of the roster returns for 2020-21 there was still an adjustment period as players and coaches were forced to get to know each other on conference calls due to the coronavirus.
“Those calls took some getting used to for the staff and the players,” Cummard said. “That first Zoom call as a team, getting conversation going was like pulling teeth. No one had anything to share since it was all kind of new for us. We had all been locked in our houses and couldn’t go out, just like everyone else. There was nothing to report and talk about. As the spring went on, we got better at it. I think it’s been really good. Coach Judkins was apprehensive about it because it wasn’t personal enough. I think he actually enjoys it now.”
Former WCC Freshman of the Year Shaylee Gonzales missed last season due to a knee injury but it back to full speed for summer workouts and her presence is already making a big difference.
Three starters – 6-foot-7 senior center Sara Hamson, senior guard Paisley Johnson Harding and senior point guard Maria Albiero – return.
Lauren Gustin, the former Salem Hills standout and Utah 4A Player of the Year who transferred from Salt Lake Community College, is expected to be an impact player as well. The Cougars will be deeper and more experienced for the upcoming season.
Starting Monday, coaches were allowed to work with the players in the Marriott Center Annex for a few hours a week.
“It’s good to have the girls back and see them in the facility,” Cummard said. “There are some things we need to clean up from last year and we’ll have a good opportunity with this group. It should be a competitive roster. We played a lot of games on the road early last year and we get those teams back in the Marriott Center. If the stars align, it could be a pretty special season.”