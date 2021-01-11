BYU Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Judkins announced on Monday the hiring of Xojian Harry as director of operations. Harry returns to the program where she played from 2011-2015.
"I'm really excited to bring Xojian back," Judkins said. "I expect her to come in and be as effective on our staff as she was as a player. She's a really outgoing and fun person who can build great relationships with the girls. Her personality is something we need on our staff. I expect her to really help these girls out both in basketball and in their lives."
Originally from Bountiful, Utah, Harry came to BYU out of Viewmont High School as a McDonald's All-America nominee. At BYU she played in 132 career games, which ranked as third most at BYU at the time. She was a team co-captain her senior season. Harry went to the NCAA tournament with the Cougars three times, including a Sweet 16 appearance her junior season.
Since graduating with a degree in exercise science, Harry has been working in the healthcare field, most recently as a technician with Fresenius Medical Care, before deciding to reenter the world of athletics.
"BYU has always kind of been a home away from home for me," Harry said. "I'm really excited to return to my old stomping grounds. I can't wait to help these young ladies out with basketball as well as with the transition into adulthood and real life."