BYU's Xojian Harry throws her arms in the air while celebrating the cougar's 76-65 win over University of San Francisco in the 2015 West Coast Conference women's basketball championship, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 10, 2015. GRANT HINDSLEY, Daily Herald

BYU Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Judkins announced on Monday the hiring of Xojian Harry as director of operations. Harry returns to the program where she played from 2011-2015.

"I'm really excited to bring Xojian back," Judkins said. "I expect her to come in and be as effective on our staff as she was as a player. She's a really outgoing and fun person who can build great relationships with the girls. Her personality is something we need on our staff. I expect her to really help these girls out both in basketball and in their lives."

Originally from Bountiful, Utah, Harry came to BYU out of Viewmont High School as a McDonald's All-America nominee. At BYU she played in 132 career games, which ranked as third most at BYU at the time. She was a team co-captain her senior season. Harry went to the NCAA tournament with the Cougars three times, including a Sweet 16 appearance her junior season.

Since graduating with a degree in exercise science, Harry has been working in the healthcare field, most recently as a technician with Fresenius Medical Care, before deciding to reenter the world of athletics.

"BYU has always kind of been a home away from home for me," Harry said. "I'm really excited to return to my old stomping grounds. I can't wait to help these young ladies out with basketball as well as with the transition into adulthood and real life."

