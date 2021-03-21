When Shaylee Gonzales arrived in Provo to play for BYU she made it a goal to reach the NCAA Tournament in each one of her four years of eligibility.
In 2019 – her freshman year – the Cougars beat Auburn in the first round before falling to No. 2 seed Stanford in Palo Alto, despite 32 points from Gonzales.
BYU would not have made the tournament in 2020 (which was cancelled due to COVID-19) but Gonzales missed the entire season due to an ACL injury.
In 2021, the Cougars are back to the tournament, so Gonzales – the West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year – still has her goal in sight. In fact, she may even be able to make it to the NCAA’s for five seasons since she is eligible for an additional year due to the pandemic.
“She’s two for two now,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “This team has a lot to prove. I’m happy for her and Paisley (Harding). They were both on the team the last time we went to the NCAA’s.”
Gonzales said she remembers how hard each opponent played in the 2019 tournament.
“Playing in the NCAA Tournament is way different than playing in conference,” she said. “Teams are really aggressive. The girls are bigger and stronger and taller. It’s the real deal. Being able to have that experience as a freshman really opened my eyes. I realized we have to get stronger, work harder and get better. Playing Stanford, that was an amazing experience. It was very tough for me to lose that game because I want to go as far and deep as we can in the tournament.”
To advance this season, the No. 11 seed Cougars need to get past No. 6 Rutgers on Monday.
“I feel like our team chemistry is lot better this time,” Gonzales said. “Our first game (in 2019) against Auburn, I can definitely compare these two teams to each other. Both are so athletic and so long. Auburn did press us a lot and Rutgers is going to press us as well. We’ve been working on our press breaker and we’re expecting them to try and speed us up. We have to come together, be calm and work as a team. We have to not let that press beat our game up.”
Judkins has taken two teams to the Sweet 16 (2002, 2014), the first time as a No. 11 seed. He said he met legendary Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer during that first Sweet 16 tournament run.
“She came up to me and said, ‘Coach, this is your first year and hopefully you have many more getting to the tournament and the Sweet 16,’” Judkins said. “She said, ‘You’re a heck of a young coach and I’m glad I didn’t have to face you.’ I know one thing: Her team plays defense and will be very, very aggressive.”
Sophomore forward Lauren Gustin is making her first NCAA appearance and said she is appreciative of the high level experience on the BYU coaching staff.
“It really gives us confidence and reassurance,” she said. “They’ve been here and they know what to expect. It shows how great this program is. Juddy has been here a lot and it shows what kind of coach he is.”
Judkins has coached against other legends during his 20-year career at BYU, including Geno Auriemma at UConn, Jody Conradt at Texas, Tara VanDerveer at Stanford and Pat Summit at Tennessee.
“I guess I get one more on my resume,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for Rutgers. When I played with the Celtics we played exhibition games at Rutgers. It’s going to be exciting and we’re excited for the challenge.”
Judkins pointed to 6-foot-7 center Sara Hamson and graduate transfer Tegan Graham as x-factors going against the highly regarded Scarlet Knights.
“If Sara comes out and plays like she played against Gonzaga (in the WCC finals), and is active defensively and offensively cutting to the basket, screening and moving, she causes a lot of problems. Tegan is so versatile. I might have her play some at the 3 because of Rutgers’ height and strength. Those two can set the greatest tone for the team in this game.”