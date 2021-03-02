SAN MATEO, Calif. – BYU sophomore Shaylee Gonzales and Gonzaga senior Jenn Wirth have been named Co-Players of the Year while the Cougars' Jeff Judkins earned Coach of the Year honors.
Gonzales is the sixth BYU player and first since Cassie Broadhead in 2017 to be earn WCC Player of the Year honors. The 2018-19 WCC Newcomer of the Year and All-WCC first-team honoree, Gonzales missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a knee injury. She returned to form this season to post an impressive stat line of 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game while leading the Cougars 13-3 record in WCC play, including a split with regular season champion Gonzaga. Gonzales scored in double figures in all but one WCC contest and totaled 20-plus points seven times.
Judkins coached BYU to a 13-3 record in WCC action and is now fifth all-time in league history with 130 conference wins. His winning percentage of 74.7 is also third all-time among coaches with at least 100 games coached. This season’s BYU squad finished second in scoring offense and defense and was first in defensive field goal percentage. This is the second WCC Coach of the Year honor for Judkins, who previously earned the recognition in 2015-16.
BYU's Lauren Gustin and Paisley Harding were both named to the All-WCC first team with Sara Hamson and Tegan Graham earning honorable mention.
Gustin, who sat out last season after transferring from Salt Lake Community College, averaged a double-double with 12.9 rebounds and 11.8 points per game. She is the nation’s third-leading rebounder and led the WCC with 13 double-doubles in 20 games. Gustin’s most dominant performance of the season came against Pepperdine on Feb. 4, when the sophomore forward racked up 27 points and 20 rebounds in 32 minutes of action.
Harding is an All-WCC First Team member for the second time in her career after posting a 13.7 point-per-game average on the season. The senior guard averaged 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds while starting in all 21 of the Cougars’ regular season contests. Harding, who scored a season-high 28 points against Saint Mary’s on Feb. 13, anchored one of the most dominant backcourts in the conference along with Gonzales.
Wirth’s teammate Melody Kempton captured the inaugural Sixth Woman of the Year award while Pacific’s Valerie Higgins was named Defensive Player of the Year and sharpshooting freshman Ioanna Krimili of San Francisco secured Newcomer of the Year recognition.
All five major individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team – were voted on solely by the league’s 10 head coaches.