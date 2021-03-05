Sometimes after practice on Tuesday, notifications starting buzzing on the phones of the BYU women’s basketball players.
It was a text message from grad transfer Tegan Graham, a motivational gem to help them prepare for the upcoming West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals on Monday.
“She said that we have to have in our heads that we’re going to the NCAA Tournament,” BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales said. “She said that we have to have that mindset that we are going to go. We have to have full confidence in ourselves and in our team that we can accomplish that.”
Graham’s positive attitude is well earned.
She’s the fourth-leading scorer for the Cougars but the best 3-point shooter on the team and the most versatile athlete on the roster. She’s also experienced the heartache of failure: In four seasons at Colgate, the Raiders were just 48-71 overall, never won a conference tournament game in the Patriot League and certainly never made it to the NCAA’s.
“This is why she came to BYU,” Cougar coach Jeff Judkins said. “She wanted to have a chance to go to the NCAA’s and win a conference tournament. She wanted to make sure we’re all ready. That’s her leadership. I didn’t tell her to go and do that. That’s her being a captain and a leader.”
Graham’s teammates appreciated her efforts, especially after a frustrating loss on the road at San Francisco to end the regular season.
“I love when individuals take the initiative and express their own desires,” BYU senior guard Paisley Harding said. “We all recognized our faults in that game (USF) and now we can just move forward. That’s such a strong aspect of our team. Tegan is a fifth-year senior and a grad transfer and that shows where her mind is at and allows the other girls to jump on that. I don’t think anyone checked out after the USF game but there is a chance that someone did, now everyone is focused on the rest of the season because we’re not done.”
BYU is 17-4 overall and finished second (13-3) in the WCC regular season. But the Cougars are currently No. 58 in the NET rankings, and even though they have a win over league champion Gonzaga (No. 15 in the NET) an NCAA invitation isn’t guaranteed unless they can win the conference tournament.
It’s a sore spot for Judkins. He and his coaching staff worked hard to try to beef up BYU’s preseason schedule but had a difficult time finding any takers.
“That’s what’s so hard about this league,” Judkins said. “We had a great year and played what was in front of us. People don’t want to play us and we get docked for that. We deserve to be in the tournament. We feel like if we win one game and get into the conference tournament finals we should be going but it doesn’t work that way. We have to come in and win this tournament to get in. And you just never know in this tournament. Any team can win.”
That proved true last season when No. 4 seed Portland knocked off No. 1 Gonzaga in the semifinals and No. 2 San Diego in the finals to earn the league’s automatic NCAA berth.
Gonzales, who was named the WCC co-MVP on Tuesday, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to an ACL tear. She remembers the feeling she had when the Cougars, the No. 3 seed, lost to No. 6 Pepperdine in the quarterfinals.
“I sat there in the locker room and just said, ‘I don’t want this to happen ever again or feel this way again,’” Gonzales said.
Gonzales has been dealing with a sprained MCL. But the motivation for her and the team is clear.
“Winning the WCC Tournament is a goal for us as a team and as individuals,” she said. “I think we’re all on the same track. We talked as a team and we know we need to buckle down and win these next two games to get into the NCAA Tournament.”
Judkins is in his 20th year as the head coach at BYU and has won three WCC Tournament titles (2012, 2015 and 2019). He said he has assigned each coach one of the four possible teams (Portland, Santa Clara, Pacific or San Francisco) the Cougars could face in the semifinals. BYU will arrive in Las Vegas on Saturday, take Sunday off and have as shoot around in Orleans Arena at 7 a.m. Monday morning.
“I learned long time ago when go into these tournaments, especially if you have a bye, you just have to play your game,” Judkins said. “We have to play BYU basketball, which is good defense and making people take tough shots. On offense we need to move the ball inside and out, score different ways, take care of ball, take high percentage shots and not give other teams second chance opportunities. I think if we play our game, we can beat anybody. We just have to do the things that we do best. I hope my team is hungry.”