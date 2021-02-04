Powered by Lauren Gustin’s historic performance, BYU women’s basketball broke away from Pepperdine for a 75-61 win on Thursday night at the Marriott Center.
“It was a fun night,” Gustin said. “I feel like we started out a little bit rough, but we pulled things together by the end and got the win.”
Gustin’s 27-point, 20-rebound night was not only fun but culminated in the greatest rebounding performance at home from a BYU women’s basketball player in the last 40 years.
With under two minutes to play, a Pepperdine three-pointer fell short and into the clutches of the sophomore forward. The BYU bench erupted in cheers and applause as Gustin checked out for the final time. Gustin’s rebounding performance is the sixth best in program history at the Marriott Center, placing her among BYU greats such as Tina Gunn and Melanie Sorenson.
“I thought Lauren played outstanding tonight,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “Her mental toughness and physicality are really impressive.”
While Gustin dominated Pepperdine in the paint, guards Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Johnson-Harding pitched in on both sides of the floor. Gonzales’ two steals and Johnson-Harding’s two drawn-charges helped BYU dominate the turnover battle, with 19 points off 15 takeaways.
Though the Cougars cruised in the end, Pepperdine gave them all they could handle in the opening quarters. BYU escaped the first half with a six-point lead, following a Johnson-Harding put-back bucket at the buzzer.
In the second half, BYU’s defense clamped down, pushing Pepperdine to shoot late in the clock and capitalizing on turnovers. One such sequence saw sophomore guard Kaylee Smiler block a Pepperdine shot, setting up freshman guard Tahlia White’s first of two three-pointers. This gave BYU a game-high lead of 12 at 53-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite an 11-0 run from the Waves late in the game, BYU stayed in front by sharing the ball and getting to the free-throw line. On the night, BYU shot 11 of 15 from the charity stripe and moved the ball to the tune of 21 assists and just five turnovers.
“I thought we had moments, especially in the second half, where we played really well,” Judkins said. “I thought we did a good job of grinding things out and coming away with the win.”
Gustin’s 20 rebounds is the sixth most by a BYU women’s basketball player in Marriott Center history. It is the most since Tina Gunn pulled down 23 boards in a game against Utah State during the 1979-80 season.
With Thursday’s win, BYU moves to 10-3 on the season and 6-2 in WCC play at second place in the conference.
Gustin, Gonzales and the Cougars return to action against Loyola Marymount at the Marriott Center on Saturday, February 6 at 2 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast live on BYUtv.