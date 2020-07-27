Here’s what’s going on inside Darnell’s head as we inch closer to football this fall.
Run DHC, run News broke last week that Devonta’e Henry-Cole, who came to BYU as a graduate transfer running back from Utah in March, has opted to leave Provo and play his final year at Utah State.
There are a lot of reasons for Cole’s four-month commitment to the Cougars. One of his best friends, former Utah quarterback, Jason Shelley, transferred to Utah State this summer. Cole’s girlfriend plays soccer at USU as well. Maybe he thought his chance of actually playing games was better on a team that competes in a conference and isn’t scrambling to schedule as an independent.
Whatever the reason, the timing for BYU is pretty lousy. The coaches had penciled in Cole for the 2020 season and there really wasn’t any time for the Cougars to fill that roster spot with another transfer. It could be that former linebacker Jackson Kaufusi, who moved to running back during the spring as a tryout, may stay at that position.
BYU has known about Cole’s decision for a few weeks and they are prepared to move forward. Cole had potential but no one really knows how big of an impact he would have made in the backfield this year. My sources are telling me he was solid but not as good as transfer Ty’Son Williams, who was spectacular until he got hurt last season. The Cougars have an experienced, dependable stable of running backs returning including Lopini Katoa, Tyler Allgeier and Jackson McChesney. If healthy, Sione Finau was an impact player before he got hurt late last year.
The Cougars are fine at running back. They do have some question marks at other positions (wide receiver, defensive line, defensive backfield) that will be addressed in the next five weeks.
How to get swoleAn Instagram photo made the rounds last week featuring a couple of BYU basketball players in the weight room. Freshman Caleb Lohner, with his flowing locks of blonde hair, was easy to pick out. Man, that dude is cut for a 19-year-old kid.
The other guy in the photo took me a minute to recognize: It was former Orem High and UVU standout Richard Harward, looking all Hulk-like as he worked out. I guess when you have a redshirt year and spend it in the weight room, you emerge looking like that.
Big tryout Good news for BYU’s Yoeli Childs, who is one of 70 players invited to the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. The news was first reported by Bryan Kalbrosky (@bryantKalbrosky) of Hoops Hype. As of now, the Combine dates are TBA but will likely take place sometime in late August.
Childs is a unique talent with an unquestionable attitude and determination. He’s going to be a handful to guard during the combine.
I can also tell you this: Childs will continue to be one of the most popular Cougars to ever live. BYU fans will never forget that Childs decided to come back to Provo for his senior year instead of embarking on a pro career. NEVER.
Also, T.J. Haws signed to play professionally with Trefl Sopot in Poland in the Polih Tauron Basket Liga. T.J.’s brother, Tyler, played in Poland for Anwil Wloclawek in 2016.
Smoke?BYU officially begins fall camp on Monday — if you can believe offensive line coach Eric Mateos’ tweet, anyway — which means there likely has been some movement in scheduling a game August 28 or 29. Could be Alabama, or so the rumors say.
All I know is that the Cougar coaches and players are back in the practice field together with a goal in sight.
That’s it for now. If you need me, I might be sitting on the beach at Bear Lake sipping on a raspberry milkshake. Or cooking breakfast at our camp site. Or dunking one of my two boys in the lake. Have a great week and remember to mask up.