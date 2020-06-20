When Tegan Graham began to consider a different path to finish her college basketball career, she didn’t have to look far for advice.
Graham played high school basketball in New Zealand with BYU’s Shalae Salmon, who finished her four years in Provo this spring.
“I followed Shalae’s career at BYU,” Graham said. “We’d catch up at home in the summer and she would share her experiences with me. She talked so highly of BYU, the culture and the team. That made it smoother when BYU started talking to me that I had a connection. I already knew what was going on inside the program because of Shalae.”
Graham – a 6-foot guard/forward who spent four years at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York — has joined the Cougar women’s basketball team for the 2020-21 season as a graduate transfer, continuing a string of players from New Zealand that includes Salmon and former Cougars Kalani Purcell and Khaedin Taito as well as current BYU guard Kaylee Smiler.
“Tegan can really shoot it and she’s very smart,” Cougar assistant coach Lee Cummard said. “She’s a mature player on and off the court. We’re happy to have her for a year.”
Graham said she comes from a big basketball family in Wellington, joining her two brothers and her father on the court when she was 5 years old.
“My dad let me know that there were opportunities to go to a university and play basketball in the United States so when I was 14 I started training toward that as an option,” she said.
Graham sent out a lot of emails and videos, and ended up at a summer camp at Colgate her junior year. She had a good experience and a productive career with the Raiders, starting 37 games and playing in 98.
She suffered a season-ending injury after nine games her freshman season but scored more than 700 points in her career (7.1 per game), grabbed 272 rebounds and dished out 197 assists. She ranks sixth all time at the school in 3-point shooting percentage (34 percent) and connected on 76 percent from the foul line. She was also on the Patriot League All-Academic Honor Roll for three seasons and a two-time team captain.
Colgate didn’t make any postseason tournaments during Graham’s career and she began to look around. With Salmon’s help, she connected with the BYU program.
“I just really liked the coaches,” she said. “Throughout the recruiting process, I felt this team has good culture and everyone here is very genuine. BYU is a good basketball school and I’m excited to have an opportunity to play at a big school. It was good fit for me. The academics are great and there is a program I wanted. It was kind of like “why not?” It was hard to say ‘no’ to.”
Graham said she chose mass communications for her graduate degree because of her experience at Colgate.
“I worked with athletic communications for three years,” she said. “I did a lot of office work for them and I enjoyed that side. It’s something I can be passionate about.”
Graham has been in Provo for about two weeks as athletes have been allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts. Previous to coming to Utah she got to know her new teammates and coaches on Zoom conference calls.
“It wasn’t as scary for me because I’ve already been away from home at Colgate,” Graham said. “We’ve had the opportunity to chat a little bit. On one Zoom call everyone on the team got to ask me a question and it was quite funny. Silly, goofy things like, ‘If you had a super power, what would it be?’ The coaching staff made an effort to make it a smooth transition, which it has been.”
Graham’s first impression of Provo has been a positive one.
“Provo is so beautiful,” she said. “The mountains are so stunning. The facilities on campus are insane. I love the facilities. We are so spoiled. Everyone has been lovely and very inclusive. We’ve been hanging out at the pool a lot so it’s been a nice, welcoming experience.”
How does Graham fit into the Cougar plans for the upcoming season?
BYU coach Jeff Judkins said his new Kiwi import can play both the 3 and 4 positions. Graham considers herself a shooting guard.
“I really like to shoot the 3,” she said. “I also like to get to the rim. I think of myself as a good player who moves off the ball as well. I like to facilitate, I love to play in transition and I love team basketball. I like to contribute where I can and get other people going as well. This summer I’ve been working on my foot speed and I’m always trying to get a tighter handle and a quicker shot.”