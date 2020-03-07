In the third quarter of BYU’s quarterfinal game against Pepperdine in Las Vegas on Saturday, Cougar guard Maria Albiero was left bloodied and bruised when she was whacked across the nose accidentally by her own teammate, Babalu Ugwu.
The No. 6 seed Waves, which had lost to BYU twice during the regular season, whacked the No. 3 Cougars in a similar fashion and came away with a 62-51 victory to advance to the semifinals.
It was the first upset of the WCC Tournament, which had seen higher seeds win the first nine games.
“First of all I want to congratulate Pepperdine,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “I thought they played a really good game and at the end they made the plays. We came down and didn’t make our plays offensively and defensively when we needed to. We didn’t play our best tonight but we didn’t give up. We fought and we had our chances. If we could have just gotten over the hump I’d probably be a lot happier right now. I’m proud of my team. I think they might have tried too hard when we needed to execute down at the end.”
Junior Paisley Johnson led the Cougars with 15 points, Sara Hamson added 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks and Brenna Drollinger contributed 10 but made just 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 8 from the 3-point line. BYU shot 33 percent (18 of 55) from the field and 20 percent (3 of 15) from the 3-point line.
Hannah Friend, who scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s second round win on Friday, led the Waves (17-15) with 15 points. Barbara Sitanggan had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Monique Andriuolo added 12. Pepperdine outrebounded the taller BYU team 43-33 and created 12 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.
BYU trailed the Waves 22-13 early in the second quarter but a switch to a zone defense keyed a 10-0 run and a layup by Shalae Salmon gave the Cougars a 23-22 lead with 1:17 to play. Pepperdine led 27-23 at halftime.
The Waves stretched its lead to 10 points in the third quarter and BYU made a brief flurry with back-to-back Drollinger 3-pointers and a steal and basket from Johnson to trim the deficit to two, 36-34, at the 6:28 mark.
BYU tied the game at 45 to open the fourth quarter on a basket by Jasmine Moody but the Cougars went just 3 of 12 (25 percent) from the field the rest of the way and Pepperdine slowly pulled away from there. BYU managed to close to six, 55-49, on a basket by Hamson with two minutes to play but a 3-point play by Sitanggan pushed the lead back up to nine with 1:38 to play.
Pepperdine will move on to Monday’s semifinals and will play No. 1 seed Gonzaga.
“I think it was a difficult night all around, on the defensive side and the offensive side,” Johnson said. “It was the type of game where we were going to have to really work together. Sometimes it looked really good and sometimes it wasn’t as unified as we hoped. That was one thing that got us in a slump and in a hole. Continually fighting was something we had to do. We did continue to fight but they played great. They shot really well, they spaced us out on defense and were able to get some buckets pretty quickly.”
At 18-11 overall, BYU won’t make a return trip to the NCAA’s this season. There is a possibility the Cougars could earn a trip to the WNIT or another post-season tournament, which would extend the playing careers of seniors Drollinger, Moody, Salmon and Khaedin Taito.
The WNIT field will be announced on Monday, March 16.