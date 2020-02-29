A couple of strong starts turned Senior Day into a success.
The BYU women’s basketball team opened the second and fourth quarters with 10-0 runs, overcoming a poor shooting afternoon and sending out four seniors with a home victory on Saturday. The Cougars pulled away for a 57-42 win over Loyola Marymount in the Marriott Center to secure a tie for second place in the West Coast Conference.
“I’m really proud of these four seniors,” BYU coach Jeff Judkins said. “Each one of them had a part in the success of the women’s basketball team. They will surely be missed, not just because of their talent but because of their personalities. I’m glad we pulled it out tonight because it was not a pretty game.”
Paisley Johnson made four 3-pointers and led the Cougars with 20 points. Senior Brenna Drollinger played her final regular-season home game, scoring 15 points. Three other seniors also took their final bow: Shalae Salmon, Jasmine Moody and Khaedin Tato.
BYU (13-5 WCC, 18-10 overall) finished in a second-place tie with San Diego (13-5, 19-10) but the Toreros own the tiebreaker, so the Cougars will be the No. 3 seed in the West Coast Conference tournament and will play Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Loyola Marymount got to the line early in the game and took an 18-16 lead with under a minute to play when Khari Clark knocked down a long jumper. BYU’s Maria Albiero raced down the floor and converted a 3-point play, giving the Cougars a 19-18 lead after one quarter.
Johnson opened the second quarter by scoring seven points in a 10-0 BYU run, pushing the home team to a 29-18 lead. The Cougars surrendered only one basket in the second period – a 3-pointer by Jasmine Jones – and took a 31-23 advantage into halftime.
The Lions rallied and took the lead, 33-32, with 4:22 remaining in the third quarter as the Cougars opened that period by missing their first 11 shots. Kaylee Smiler finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer.
“Tonight we were missing in the third quarter and I told them to keep shooting, don’t worry about it,” Judkins said. “Once Smiler hit that jumper it kind of took the ice off and all the team needed was that.”
Smiler then fed Drollinger for a triple, Moody powered inside for a score and BYU led 40-33 with 1:55 to play in the third.
The Cougars took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lions 10-0, with 3-pointers from Johnson and Smiler, for a 52-36 advantage with 5:19 to play.
Judkins inserted all four of his seniors into the game in the waning moments and subbed them out to allow the home fans to stand and applaud their final home game.
“It’s just kind of surreal,” Drollinger said. “It doesn’t feel like my last game here even though it is. I’m just happy it ended with a W. What makes this game special is playing with these girls and I still have a chance to play with them some more.”
Ciera Ellington topped Loyola Marymount (3-15, 7-24) with 13 points. The Lions shot a dismal 22% (13 of 58) from the field and 14% (3 of 21) from the 3-point line, but stayed in the game because the Cougars shot on 30% (20 of 67) from the field and 24% (8 of 33) from beyond the arc.