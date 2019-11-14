A total of 13 players on the BYU women's basketball team scored points in a dominant 90-38 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville Thursday night at the Marriott Center.
"I'm happy that everybody tonight got to play. A lot of them worked hard to get that opportunity, especially the two walk-ons, to be able to score," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "I'm sure that's a dream for them to be able to play in a game and get an opportunity to score a basket. It was good to see the girls execute what we're were trying to do and not go off on their own and do their own thing. The starting group started the game really well defensively and shot the ball from outside very well."
Babalu Ugwu's career-best 12 points led all scorers while Brenna Chase Drollinger and Signe Glantz each recorded nine. Paisley Johnson, Jasmine Moody and Shalae Salmon tallied eight apiece. Sara Hamson grabbed 13 rebounds and Maria Albiero led the team with six assists.
The Cougars jumped to an early 11-0 lead as Johnson buried a pair of 3-pointers and Drollinger added a trey and layup, forcing the Javelinas to take a timeout with 8:13 on the clock.
Jasmine Moody added a bucket of her own after the timeout before the game slowed down and went scoreless for two and a half minutes. TAMUK ended the drought with a trey to bring the score to 13-3, but BYU continued to stay strong offensively and held a 23-3 advantage after the first period.
The Javelinas added another bucket from beyond the arc with 8:22 remaining in the first half but were unable to slow down the BYU offense as baskets by Salmon and Albiero helped extend the BYU lead to 32-6.
Both teams hit a 3-pointer to close out the first half as the Cougars took a 44-17 advantage into the locker room after shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. 11 different players saw time on the court in the first half with all providing at least one point.
Drollinger got the first basket of the second half to start BYU on a 9-3 run to bring the lead to 33 points, 53-20. A pair of free-throws by Johnson was followed with jumpers by Salmon and Moody to give the Cougars a 59-23 advantage.
TAMUK cut into the deficit with back-to-back buckets near the end of the third quarter but Ugwu recorded the final bucket of the period as BYU had a 71-29 lead.
In the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, Glantz led the way with five points off a pair of baskets from the charity stripe and a trey while the Javelinas scored nine to bring the score to 81-38. The Cougars ended the game with a nine-point run that included baskets by four different players.
BYU hits the road to take on Fresno State on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. MST.