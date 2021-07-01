With the NCAA adopting its interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy that goes into effect today, BYU Athletics has instituted policies for its student-athletes to help guide them through this new landscape.
“This is terrific news for our student-athletes, and we are excited for them to be able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness,” said Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. “We’re eager to assist our student-athletes as much as we can with the opportunities ahead, and we have policies and processes in place to help make sure they’re staying compliant and not putting themselves in problematic situations.”
A letter from Holmoe was sent to all BYU student-athletes, coaches and staff last night, outlining BYU’s policies.
These polices include:
- Compensation for NIL activities must be within fair market value.
- Student-athletes may not be compensated for athletic accomplishments (e.g., pay-for-play)
- Student-athletes may use BYU or athletic department related marks and logos, including all aspects of the uniform, only after those rights have been secured through a formal agreement granting specified rights. While you may not use marks or logos in your NIL activities right now, additional information on how to secure such rights is forthcoming.
- Student-athletes may not enter into NIL agreements with companies, businesses, causes or products that do not conform to the BYU Honor Code Standards. Some examples of such prohibited areas include, but are not limited to, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, coffee, etc.
- Student-athletes must comply with BYU Honor Code Standards, including the University Dress & Grooming Standards, while engaging in NIL activities.
- Use of institutional facilities, including athletic department facilities, is prohibited at this time.
- In order for us to best assist you, all student-athletes must have NIL agreements reviewed by the athletics administration prior to engaging in the NIL activity. Disclosure forms are enclosed in this policy.
BYU Athletics will continue to assess the NIL landscape and add to these policies.
BYU Athletics administrators will be meeting individually with teams over the next several days to help provide additional guidance and answer questions about NIL.
The recently launched BYU Built4Life program will continue to serve as the mechanism for educating student-athletes and business partners on compliant NIL integration. The program will also provide important education to student-athletes — including education on different aspects of financial literacy, tax law and contract law — to assist student-athletes in assessing and navigating the opportunities that come their way.
BYU’s partnership with Opendorse will continue to provide student-athletes with educational and content-creation resources to enhance personal and professional branding on all social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn. Opendorse will empower student-athletes with custom assessments of their current brand value and provide student-athletes with resources to maximize their name, image and likeness potential.
“Today is a most auspicious occasion. With the passage of interim NIL policies, our student-athletes now have the opportunity to maximize their earning potential in a variety of areas, from marketing deals to endorsements to monetizing their online presence,” said Gary Veron, BYU associate athletic director for student-athlete experience. “I am thrilled to support BYU student-athletes as they begin laying the groundwork of building their personal brands. Our Built4Life program is prime to help ensure that money earned through NIL deals becomes a tool for future financial success. The college athletic landscape will never be the same, and we are ready to embrace these exciting changes.”