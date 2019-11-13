BYU is getting a crash course in defending drives to the basket.
The secret is out: The Cougars are challenged in defending quick, long, athletic teams.
Seems like that’s pretty much the only kind of team BYU will face in 2019-20, and Wednesday’s game in the Marriott Center saw a bouncy Southern Utah squad continually attack the basket with great results.
But the Cougars held the T’Birds without a 3-point field goal, forced 18 turnovers and got a big 3-pointer from Jake Toolson with 34.5 seconds to play to hold on for a 68-63 victory.
“We learned we can respond and we can win ugly games,” Toolson said. “We can win frustrating games, we can fight, we can win together and guys are going to step up. We learned lot about our team tonight.”
Toolson scored a season-high 22 points, mostly on post moves, and since TJ Haws sat out much of the second half with foul trouble was often the only offensive option for the Cougars. None of his shots was bigger than the step-back triple that pushed BYU in front, 66-62.
“They were trying to keep us on the same side of the floor with the way they were defending our screens by icing the screens,” Toolson said. “Coach called a little set we have. I knew the shot clock was running down and I wanted to get a good look. I stepped up and got a good look.”
BYU coach Mark Pope has seen Toolson hit big shots before, having mentored him for two seasons at Utah Valley.
“Jake didn’t practice the last two days,” Pope said. “Him going to his left with that step back three, he loves it. He’s made a boatload of shots like that.”
The win wasn’t secured until Dre Marin missed SUU’s 12th 3-pointer of the night. The T’Birds got the rebound but Alex Barcello snuck in for a steal. He was fouled and converted both free throws with 10.3 seconds to play for the final 68-63 margin.
Southern Utah (2-1) was relentless in attacking the goal and at one point was better than 70 percent (24 of 33) on shots in the paint. The Cougars finally got some stops down the stretch and held the T’Birds to just nine points in the last ten minutes, mostly thanks to the defensive play of walk-on senior Evan Troy.
Troy had played only 62 minutes with the Cougars in his career but logged nearly nine minutes down the stretch and played a big part in slowing down SUU’s driving game.
“That I could reach down the bench and grab Evan Troy, he was fantastic tonight with his toughness and keeping his guy in front of him,” Pope said.
BYU led by as many as 10 points in the first half. The Cougars shot 5 of 8 from the 3-point line and took a 26-16 advantage with on a layup from Barcello with 6:03 to play in the half. But Southern Utah utilized its quickness and length to get to the basket on drives: 12 of its 13 baskets were scored in the paint. Kolby Lee fed Barcello for a nice reverse layup for a 36-27 lead as the half wound down, but the T’Birds got to the rim twice for layups to trail just 36-31 at the break.
Southern Utah – which rallied from 14 points down to beat Nebraska in double overtime last week — continued to blast its way to the rim in the second half, starting 9 of 12 from the field with every shot at or near the rim. Consecutive turnover by BYU led to layups on the other end and Jakolby Long hit a shot to tie the game at 43 with 14:47 to play. The T’Birds eventually took a 50-46 lead on a 3-point play by John Knight III at the 13:25 mark.
The two teams battled it out and endured a three-minute scoreless stretch, ending with a Barcello jumper as BYU retook the lead at 55-54 with 7:25 to play.
Toolson backed down his defender and scored twice at the rim to finish a 12-2 BYU run, pushing the Cougar lead to 60-54 with 5:23 remaining and setting up the last intense push to victory.
“I couldn’t be happier for my guys,” Pope said. “In-state games are awesome. They matter and they mean something. They turn to ridiculousness most often in good and bad ways. It was super competitive. There was some jawing out there before the game and during the game. I was happy for our guys to figure out some answers at the end.”
Dalton Nixon contributed 13 points and seven rebounds for BYU (1-1). Haws finished with 10 points in just 26 minutes due to foul trouble. The Cougars were 8 of 22 (36 percent) from the 3-point line but just 15 of 38 (39 percent) inside the arc.
Southern Utah (2-1) was led by Knight III, a Utah State transfer, with 22 points and Andre Adams added 12. The T’Birds were 64 percent (28 of 44) on 2-point shots and scored 46 points in the paint.
BYU leaves on Thursday for a road trip at Houston.