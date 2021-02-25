On the first day of the Wildcat Invitational, the BYU softball team split its games taking a win against Seattle before being overpowered by No. 3 Arizona.
Game No. 1 vs. Seattle
In the top of the third frame, a single from HannahJo Peterson got the Cougars on base. Huntyr Ava was hit by a pitch before Epenesa doubled to bring both runners making the score 2-0.
A Jensen-McFarland single brought in Taylei Williams in the fifth to increase BYU’s lead to 3-0. BYU added one more in the top of the fifth as Kaylie Erickson hit a sacrifice fly to left field bringing home Emilee Erickson capping BYU’s score to 4-0.
Moffat-Korth finished the game striking out two batters in the bottom of the inning to bring her strikeout total to nine for the day as BYU secured the 4-0 win.
Game No 2 vs. No. 3 Arizona
Peterson gave the Cougars their first hit of the game in the first inning as she singled to right field. However, it was not enough as the Cougars surrendered multiple runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Carley Brown recorded her first strikeout of the game as the Wildcats went three up, three down. Brown maintained her composure through the end of the game, hold the Wildcats scoreless for the final four innings. However, BYU could not overcome Arizona’s early 12-0 lead and ultimately took the loss in the fifth due to the NCAA eight-run rule.
BYU returns to the Wildcat Classic on Friday, Feb. 26 to take on Oregon State at 12 p.m. at Hillenbrand field.
BYU women's basketball holds off Santa Clara
The Cougar women's basketball team got a big block by Tegan Graham on a Santa Clara buzzer-beating 3-point attempt to defeat the Broncos, 66-63.
BYU fell behind early in the fourth quarter but rallied to build a seven-point advantage. Santa Clara kept fighting and nearly forced the game to overtime.
The Cougars were led by 20 points from sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, Lauren Gustin added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
BYU women's soccer game rescheduled
The originally-scheduled Feb. 20 matchup between BYU women's soccer and San Diego has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 24 at 1 p.m. PDT in San Diego.