BYU women’s soccer head coach Jennifer Rockwood secured her 400th career win with BYU’s 3-1 victory over LMU Saturday afternoon on the road.
Rockwood, who has guided the BYU women’s soccer program since its inaugural season in 1995, is now 400-116-44. She is the 11th active NCAA Division I coach to reach 400 wins and 14th overall, and is fifth in Division I winning percentage. Rockwood is the first Division I soccer coach to reach 400 wins all with one school, BYU, her alma mater.
“Time sure flies, and I’ve been blessed,” Rockwood said. “I’ve had so many people help me get to where I am right now. I have an amazing staff and just an amazing group of girls. So, I couldn’t be happier.”
BYU has won three in a row and is now 4-2-0 on the season and 2-0-0 in West Coast Conference play, following another WCC win over the Lions. The Cougars were dominant throughout the game, outshooting LMU 19-5.
All-American Mikayla Colohan scored the first goal of the game off BYU’s first penalty kick of the season, in the 26th minute. The midfielder’s goal was her fourth of the season and 28th of her career.
A minute before halftime, UCLA transfer Brecken Mozingo scored the second goal to put BYU up 2-0 over the Lions. The goal was Mozingo's first as a Cougar, and was assisted by Rachel McCarthy and Josie Gelalich Guinn.
In the 59th minute, Rachel McCarthy scored BYU’s third goal of the game off an assist from Ashton Brockbank, while LMU remained scoreless.
LMU got on the board late in the game in the 78th minute after a goal by Abby Stewart. A BYU foul brought about a free kick for the Lions and led to the score, putting the game at 3-1. The Cougar defense held LMU from getting any late chances and closed things out to secure the win for Rockwood.
“I certainly appreciate LMU,” Rockwood said. “They came and congratulated me. So, a lot of class with LMU. I’ve been at BYU since I was 18-years-old and haven’t left. The administration that supported a young 25-year-old girl who just wanted to coach some soccer has been tremendous at helping me build a program.”
BYU will make its South Field debut, after playing two games at the Zions Bank Real Academy, for another WCC match against Santa Clara on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast live on BYUtv and on the radio on the BYU Sports Network.
Cross country teams prepare for NCAA championships
The BYU men’s and women’s cross country teams qualified for the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, the NCAA announced on Sunday.
The event will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the OSU Cross Country Course on March 15. The Women’s 6K is scheduled to start at 10:50 a.m. MT, while the Men’s 10K is slated to get underway at 11:40 a.m. MT.
Live coverage will be on ESPNU and the ESPN App.
The BYU men’s squad enters the meet ranked No. 1 in the most recent U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national poll. Winning the first national championship in the men’s program history in 2019, the Cougars will look to defend their title as they make their 22nd consecutive appearance at the championship meet.
The BYU women’s squad is ranked No. 2 in the latest USTFCCCA national poll. The Cougars were the national runner-ups in 2019, marking the program’s fourth consecutive top-12 finish at the championships. This year marks the sixth straight championship meet the women’s team has qualified for.
Both squads are coming off first-place finishes at the 2020 West Coast Conference Cross Country Championships. All-American Conner Mantz claimed the men’s individual title while leading the men’s squad to its sixth-straight WCC Championship. Anna Camp-Bennett and Aubrey Frentheway finished 2-3 to help the women’s squad win its third-straight league title.
Ballard-Nixon leads Cougar women's volleyball past San Francisco
Senior outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon totaled a career-high 23 kills to help No. 15 BYU defeat San Francisco in four sets (25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18) on Saturday in War Memorial Gym.
Ballard-Nixon recorded the 23 kills on a .316 clip and ended the match with 11 digs to post her third double-double of the year. Freshman outside hitter Erin Livingston finished the afternoon with new career highs of 18 kills and six blocks.
Senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg was the third Cougar to record double-digit kills, totaling 10 on an efficient .474 clip. Sophomore setter Whitney Bower posted her third consecutive double-double with a career-high 52 assists and a team-high 16 digs.
BYU (10-1, 9-1 WCC) finished with a.338 hitting percentage and outblocked San Francisco (5-7, 5-7 WCC) 10-5 on the day.
Track athletes set all-time marks
Junior Ashton Riner and sophomore Cameron Bates opened the outdoor season at the UNLV Spring Opener for BYU track and field with two of the best marks in school history.
Riner threw a personal-best 52.91m/173-7 to win the women’s javelin. The All-American’s mark solidified her position of No. 2 on the BYU Top 10 board in the event. In the men’s javelin, Bates took first and moved up one spot on the school’s all-time list to No. 4 with a career-best 70.99m/232-11.
After having the 2020 outdoor season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first opportunity any BYU javelin thrower has had to compete since the 2019 season.
The rest of the BYU track and field program will get the opportunity to start the outdoor season March 18-20 when the Cougars return to Las Vegas for the UNLV Invitational.