All-American Conner Mantz ran a 13:28.00 in the 5000m, the fastest time in the world this year, to set a new BYU track and field indoor record at the UW Invitational.
Mantz broke the previous BYU record of 13:34.46, set by Clayton Young in 2019, by more than six seconds. All-Americans Casey Clinger and Brandon Garnica both ran sub-13:30 times that would have also broken the record. Clinger finished in 13:28.79 and Garnica completed the race in 13:29.16. All three runners broke the Dempsey Indoor Track Arena facility record of 13:29.94, set by Chris Thompson in 2012.
The three Cougars’ times currently rank 1-3 in the NCAA and the world. Mantz moved up from fourth to No. 1 in the 5000m on the BYU Top 10 board, Clinger made his first appearance on the all-time list in the event at No. 2 and Garnica jumped from 10th to No. 3.
An incredible total of nine Cougars all finished with sub-14:10 times in the event, including Elijah Armstrong (13:59.08), Ethan Cannon (13:59.58), Clayson Shumway (13:59.87), Adam Wood (14:00.18), Easton Allred (14:03.02) and Aidan Troutner (14:10.75).
All-American Courtney Wayment ran an NCAA-leading time of 8:54.90 in the women’s 3000m, the second-fastest time in school history. Finishing just behind Wayment, Olivia Hoj Simister completed the race in 8:56.91 to rank No. 2 in the NCAA and No. 3 on the BYU Top 10 list. Aubrey Frentheway also earned a spot on the all-time board in the 3000m with a time of 9:17.57, the eighth-fastest time in BYU history.
In the women’s mile, Kate Hunter and Simone Plourde both cracked the BYU Top 10 list. Hunter ran a 4:38.90, the seventh-fastest mile in BYU history and in the NCAA this year. Plourde completed the race in 4:39.59 to rank No. 10 all-time at BYU and ninth in the NCAA this season.
Cougar women's hoops blows out Saint Mary's
Paisley Johnson Harding dropped a season-high 28 points as BYU women’s basketball defeated Saint Mary’s 79-61 Saturday afternoon at the University Credit Union Pavilion.
“Paisley played really well today,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “She played really slow and under control and took advantage of what the defense gave her. I thought the third quarter was one of our best stretches we’ve played this season both offensively and defensively."
BYU at Saint Mary’s Final Box Score
Harding sank 12 of her 20 shot attempts from the floor, going 3 of 6 from distance, and added three rebounds in 32 minutes of action. The senior guard set the tone early for the Cougars (14-3, 10-2), scoring nine first quarter points, and hit a couple of timely 3-pointers to help BYU pull away from the Gaels (5-16, 3-12) in the third quarter.
The Cougars, who trailed the Gaels 43-41 early in the third, outscored Saint Mary’s 28-16 in the quarter and 41-24 in the second half to secure their fifth consecutive win. As a team, BYU shot 49% from the floor while holding Saint Mary’s to 38% shooting.
Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lauren Gustin posted her 10th double-double of the season, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. Sara Hamson recorded eight points and three steals while Tegan Graham added seven points and three rebounds.
BYU made its first three shot attempts of the game to take an early 6-3 lead. Albiero then found Graham for a fast-break layup and Harding converted a three-point play to put the Cougars up 13-5. Saint Mary’s fought back to within one, 19-18, but baskets in the paint by Gustin and Harding gave BYU a 23-18 lead at the end of the opening period.
Graham hit a triple from the left wing to cap a 9-2 run to start the second quarter and give BYU a 32-20 advantage. The Gaels answered with a 14-2 run of their own to tie the game at 34. Harding then hit a pull up jumper and a layup on back-to-back possessions as the Cougars took a 38-37 lead into the locker room.
Both teams traded a flurry of baskets to start the second half, as two 3-pointers apiece by Gonzales and Harding gave BYU a 52-45 lead. The Cougars continued their hot shooting throughout the quarter, as Gustin scored a pair of baskets in the paint and Harding drilled a jumper and a driving layup to put BYU up 64-51. Graham hit a floater in the lane to give BYU a 66-53 lead heading into the fourth.
Harding continued to score seemingly at will, as a 3-pointer from the top of the key followed by a contested layup by the senior guard put the Cougars up 73-57 three minutes into the final quarter. Gustin scored down low and Gonzales hit a floater to then put BYU up by 20, 77-57. Kayla Belles-Lee hit a midrange jumper to seal the 79-61 Cougar win.
BYU returns home next week to take on No. 17 Gonzaga on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. MST. The matchup will be broadcast live on BYUtv and on the BYUtv App.
BYU men's volleyball holds off Pepperdine
In a match where neither team had the luxury of sitting on a comfortable lead for long, BYU men’s volleyball came out on top over Pepperdine 3-1, to move to 3-1 on the season after three consecutive wins.
The No. 7 Waves (2-2, 2-2) took the first set 25-23, before No. 1 BYU (3-1, 3-1) came back to take the next three 28-26, 25-23 and 26-24.
Counting the match against Pepperdine the night before, the Cougars and Waves played six consecutive sets that were decided by two points.
"For us, trying to key in a little bit better on our passing so we could move the ball around was it," said head coach Shawn Olmstead. "Getting Gabi going opened up things more and more. We knew that sooner or later he was going to get going, and he came around and started getting some better swings and better opportunities so we were able to go from there."
Gabi Garcia Fernandez led the Cougars with 16 kills, hitting .345, and three aces. It was the 27th match of Garcia Fernandez’s career where he’s had three or more aces. Davide Gardini had 14 kills and a team-high seven digs.
“We had a lot of trust in each other,” Gardini said. “By the end of the game we were making good plays, but we were confident that the guys next to us were going to make good plays. That for sure helped us, and serving. The serving at the end, some guys made some good decisions that helped us a lot.”
The Cougars next return to action Thursday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 20 for a two-game series against Grand Canyon in the Smith Fieldhouse. Both games will be broadcast on BYUtv.
Three Cougar gymnasts honored
Earning the 10th-highest score in program history, the No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference last week, earning accolades on each apparatus.
In Cedar City, Utah, on Friday, BYU beat out SUU, 197.075-196.550. After a hiatus in the all-around, senior Abbey Miner-Alder made her second appearance on all four events. Not only this, but Alder matched career-high scores on vault (9.850) and floor (9.925). This would earn her MRGC Co-Vault Specialist of the Week and Co-Floor Specialist of the Week. Alder celebrated her personal-best all-around score of 39.500, winning her MRGC Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season.
The Cougars competed twice during Week 6, including their run against UCLA in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In the Pauley Pavilion, senior Abby Boden-Stainton achieved a 9.900 score on beam for the third consecutive week, earning MRGC Beam Specialist of the Week.
Two days later against SUU, Stainton would tie her career-high score of 9.925 on the uneven bars, winning MRGC Bars Specialist of the Week.
The third and final Cougar to receive recognition is junior Brittney Vitkauskas. A staple in BYU's floor lineup, Vitkauskas notched a new career high on Friday, earning a 9.925, to become the MRGC Co-Floor Specialist of the Week, alongside Alder.
BYU softball gets walkoff victory
A walk-off single from Huntry Ava gave BYU softball its first win of the season against Seattle University on the final day of the Kajikawa Classic on Saturday afternoon.
"We battled through another hard-fought game today against a quality opponent," BYU head coach Gordon Eakin said. "We found a way to win after trailing late in the game."
In the top of the seventh inning, Moffat-Korth retired all three batters to keep the score tied at 3-3. In the bottom of the frame, Williams singled to right field and immediately followed it up with a stolen base to get into scoring position. Zavodnik singled to first base to move Williams to third. Ava reached on a fielder’s choice and Williams made it home to walk it off for the Cougars.
After going down by one in the first inning, the Cougars immediately answered back leadoff hitter Rylee Jensen-McFarland blasted a ball over the fence to tie the score up at 1-1. Three plays later, Zavodnik made it home on an Ava single to give BYU the edge 2-1.
The two teams went scoreless for two innings before Seattle scored two runs in the top of the fourth. BYU again answered back as Zavodnik homered, her second in three days, to again tie the score at 3-3.
The Cougars will now co-host the St. George Classic with Dixie State in St. George from Feb. 17-20.