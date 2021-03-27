No. 15 BYU women’s volleyball improved to 13-1 in West Coast Conference play following its sweep of Saint Mary’s (25-19, 25-23, 25-21) at the University Credit Union Pavilion on Saturday, claiming the top spot in the league standings with a .929 WCC win percentage.
The win gave the Cougars control of the conference title race after Pepperdine dropped its second match of league play to San Diego earlier on Saturday. The Waves’ WCC win percentage dropped from .933 to .875 with the loss, putting them in second place in the standings. Both teams play Santa Clara twice next week in the final week of the regular season. The Cougars can clinch the WCC title by winning both of their matches against the Broncos.
Senior outside hitter Taylen Ballard-Nixon led the team with 15 kills on a .333 clip while adding seven digs and two blocks to her stat line. Freshman outside hitter Erin Livingston totaled 11 kills and had three blocks in the match. Sophomore setter Whitney Bower recorded her second consecutive double-double, her sixth in seven matches, with 38 assists and 14 digs.
Middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg reached double-digit kills with 10 while hitting .526 on the day. The senior also led the team with eight blocks for the third match in a row. Freshman libero Madi Allen recorded a match-high 16 digs while defensive specialist Grace Wee ended the match with 13 digs.
BYU (14-1, 13-1 WCC) finished with an exceptional .376 hitting percentage while outblocking Saint Mary’s (7-10, 7-10 WCC) 10-4.
The Cougars will return home to the Smith Fieldhouse for its final series of the regular season against Santa Clara March 30-31. Both matches are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on BYUtv.org and the BYUtv App.
Men’s volleyball wins ninth straight match
The No. 2 BYU Cougars sweep Concordia Irvine (25-22, 25-17, 25-16) on Saturday to complete an undefeated weekend.
As a team BYU hit .373, while holding CUI to a .069 clip. The Cougars had 14.5 blocks, six aces and 36 kills.
“Our block was well disciplined and communicating well throughout the night” said head coach Shawn Olmstead.
Davide Gardini achieved his second double-double in the 2021 season with 10 kills and 11 digs.
When speaking on Gardini’s performance Olmstead added, “Davide continued to improve on his range which has been a big focus for him and we’ve benefited from that focus”.
Set 1 stayed fairly even until the 11-11 split when the BYU defense took over. Felipe de Brito Ferreira assisted in three back to back blocks forcing an Eagles timeout (BYU 15-13 CUI). BYU would win the set 25-22 off of a CUI service error.
The Cougar offense stepped it up putting down a game high 16 kills in Set 2. Setter Wil Stanley assisted the Cougars to .652 clip which was enough for BYU to take the set 25-17, winning off of a Concordia service error.
BYU completed the sweep by dominating in Set 3, never allowing CUI to tie or take the lead. BYU held CUI to a -.231 hitting percentage while the Cougars were able to hit .269.
The Cougars will be back in the Smith Fieldhouse April 1 and 2 hosting the Trojans of USC. BYU’s senior night will take place April 2, marking the conclusion of the regular season home schedule. Both matches will take place at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on byutv.org and the BYUtv app.
Softball blanks Southern Utah
PROVO, Utah – BYU softball led from start to finish in an 8-0 rout of Southern Utah at Gail Miller Field on Saturday afternoon.
BYU jumped out on top early with a three-run first inning. Violet Zavodnik got things going with a single to right center that gave Rylee Jensen her 191st scored run of her career. With the run, Jensen tied JC Clayton for the third-most runs scored in BYU history.
On the following at bat, Arissa Paulson hit a double to deep left center that scored Zavodnik from first. Kaylee Erickson singled in her first at bat and attempted to steal second. The throw got away from the shortstop and Paulson was able to score to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.
The Cougars extended the lead in the bottom of the third as Kaylee Erickson reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Zavodnik for the second time of the afternoon.
Emilee Erickson homered to left center for the second time in as many games to put BYU up 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Thunderbirds logged their first hit of the game in the fifth inning with a single to left field. BYU added another run in the bottom of the inning when Autumn Moffat-Korth singled to left, bringing in Aubrielle Gibbons.
HannahJo Peterson drove a ball to deep right center that scored Taylei Williams and Jensen, to give the Cougars an 8-0 victory. Jensen’s second run of the day now puts her solely at No. 3 in career runs scored at BYU with 192.
BYU continues its home game stand with a match-up against Arizona State on Wednesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. MST.
Baseball loses two of three to USF
BYU baseball fell 3-1 to San Francisco Saturday afternoon at Miller Park, dropping the three-game series with the Dons, 2-1.
“They did just a little bit more than we did today,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “Their pitchers did a great job. We hit a lot of balls hard but right at guys. Sometimes that’s how baseball works.”
The Dons opened the scoring in the top of the first frame, as a two-out, RBI double off the right-center wall put USF up 1-0.
In the fifth, the Dons added a run on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. With just one out, Reid McLaughlin then took the mound for BYU and struck out back-to-back USF batters to keep the score at 2-0.
The Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth with singles from Danny Gelalich, Peyton Cole and a bunt single from Andrew Pintar. Brock Watkins then grounded into a double play but Hayden Leatham, pinch running for Gelalich, scored to bring BYU within one, 2-1.
An RBI single up the middle extended USF’s lead to 3-1 in the top of the sixth. The Cougars threatened in the bottom of the ninth with runners on first and second but couldn’t capitalize, ultimately falling 3-1.
BYU scored a single run on five hits, while the Dons scored three on eight hits. Both teams left 10 runners on base on the afternoon.
The Cougars travel to California next week to take on Santa Clara in a three-game series Thursday through Saturday, April 1-3. The Thursday and Friday games are set for 3 p.m. PDT while the Saturday matchup will start at 1 p.m. PDT.
Miner-Alder earns All-American honors in gymnastics
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced regular-season All-America Award winners on Thursday, naming BYU senior Abbey Miner-Alder a second-team All-American on the floor apparatus.
Based off their National Qualifying Score, student-athletes within the top eight tallies received first-team recognition. Those ranked Nos. 9-16 earned second-team status.
This season, Alder pulled a NQS of 9.944 on floor, tying for 10th in the nation. On February 26, she hit a new career high, performing a nearly perfect 9.975 routine. This would contribute to her impressive NQS.
This is Alder’s first All-America recognition during her time as a Cougar.