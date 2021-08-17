Uriah “Lopa” Leiataua proved on the first day of BYU football fall camp that he’s a terrific interview.
It’s a natural skill. Some players are uncomfortable in that setting. Others give one word or one sentence answers.
Not Lopa.
The senior defensive lineman from Compton, Calif., is obviously trying to make the most of his final season in a BYU uniform both on and off the field. He was a natural to participate in “20 Questions.”
We asked an offensive player (Masen Wake) 20 questions about his teammates and then we asked Leiataua the same 20 questions. The results are simple snapshot of the personalities that will be crossing the goal line and making tackles in 2021.
Before we get started, just know that Leiataua answered “Me!” to just about every question. He’s a football player of many moods, apparently.
Daily Herald: Who’s the biggest hitter on the team?
Uriah Leiataua: “Am I allowed to say myself? Just kidding. I’d have to say (Fr. CB) Micah Harper. He’s a torpedo when he lowers the boom.”
DH: Who’s the fastest?
UL: “Can I say me again? Just kidding. If it’s not (So. RB) Tyler Allgeier it’s probably (Jr. WR) Chris Jackson. One of those two.”
DH: Who’s the craziest? (The Justin Luettgerodt Award)
UL: “That’s a good question. We have a lot of characters on our team. Wait, I see him right now, I’ve got to say (Fr. DE) Tyler Batty. When he gets pumped up, he’s pretty psycho.”
DH: Who is the most talented in something other than football?
UL: “Some of our O-linemen are pretty talented. (Fr. OL) Connor Pay plays the drums. Oh, and (Jr. DL) Lorenzo Fauatea plays the drums, too. I’ll say Lorenzo.”
DH: Who’s the smartest? (The Matt Bauman Award)
UL: “Myself again. Nah. I’ll say (Jr. OL) James Empey. He’s smart on and off the field, for sure.”
DH: Who’s the smoothest with the ladies?
UL: “Can I say me again? Shoot, the smoothest ... all of these guys got no game. Let’s give it to my roommate (Sr. WR) Neil Pau’u. He can talk to anyone.”
DH: Who THINKS he’s the smoothest with the ladies but really has no game?
UL: “That would be Tyler Allgeier. He thinks he’s smooth but he’s not. He’s super not smooth.”
DH: Who does the best coach impression?
UL: “That’s got to be (Jr. OL) Joe Tukuafu. He does all the coaches really well. It’s so funny to watch.”
DH: Who talks the most trash?
UL: “That’s definitely me. Of course.”
DH: Who’s the quietest?
UL: “I’ll say it’s the new kid, (Fr. QB) Nick Billoups. He’s a pretty quiet kid.”
DH: Who’s the best dancer? (The Ben “Mongoose” Criddle Award)
UL: “Me. Just kidding. You know who is a pretty good dancer? (So. CB) Isaiah Herron. Isaiah and (Jr. DL) Aldon Tofa, I’ll give it a tie. Those two guys are always in the middle of circle in the locker room when we’re dancing.”
DH: Who’s the worst dancer?
UL: “Tyler Allgeier. When I say he’s not smooth, it’s funny. I love him but he dances badly anyway.”
DH: Who’s the funniest?
UL: “There are a lot of clowns on the team. To me personally, the funniest guys are Lorenzo and Joe. They make me laugh uncontrollably.”
DH: Who drives the ugliest car? (The JD Falslev Award)
UL: “Dang, How can you make me put my boys on blast? It used to be me but got a new car. I used to have an old Saturn SL1. It was bright red and rusted. Now I have a Sonata on a straight upgrade.”
DH: Who’s the best at video games?
UL: “That’s a good one. I’ll have to give it to (Jr. RB) Lopini Katoa. He’s really good at Call of Duty or any shooting game.”
DH: Who’s the best dressed?
UL: “Me. It’s me on all these questions. Let’s see, who be coming fly and fitted? Actually, I think it’s (Fr. LB) Ben Bywater. He be coming with the drip and he be saucy with it.” (editors note: Huh?)
DH: Who’s the best looking? (The Matt Berry Award)
UL: For sure its me. That’s not even a question. That one is me. On the team, everyone else? There are lot of guys. All of our guys look good.”
DH: Who’s got the messiest locker? (The Bracken El-Bakri Award)
UL: “That one I know for sure. It’s (So. DT) Gabe Summers. That’s the No. 1 messiest locker. Although you can hide it easier in the new locker room.”
DH: Who’s the best basketball player?
UL: “That’s for (So. OL) Blake Freeland. For sure he’s our best basketball player.” (Editor’s note: Freeland is 6-foot-8)
DH: Who’s most likely to be a millionaire in something other than football in 20 years? (The Taysom Hill Award)
UL: “That’s a good question. Let’s see, it’s got to be someone that’s smart and determined. I’ll say (So. OL) JT Gentry, I’d vote him. There’s something about JT where he’ll be successful no matter what. He’s a brilliant kid who always does what’s right. He’ll probably be an apostle one day. If you’re good with God, God will take care of you.”