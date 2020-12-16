The BYU football program is used to dealing with unique challenges when it comes to the number of players and number of scholarships.
It is constantly having to adjust as players leave and return from missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (which owns the school) in addition to traditional roster changes with recruiting, transfers, injuries, graduations and early departures for the NFL.
Toss in the COVID-19 pandemic, however, and those numbers get exponentially more scrambled.
Which seniors are going to choose to stay, since they have another year of eligibility? How will it impact missionary departures and arrivals? How will it impact walk-ons?
These are just a few of the questions that the BYU football program is grappling with right now — but as of Wednesday the team has 16 more committed recruits to add to the mix.
"I'm really excited about the signing class, the class of 2021," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said in a teleconference on Wednesday. "This early signing period allowed us to get 16 individuals on our team and we're really excited about all of them. I think a lot of coaches are saying that today but I think for us these these young men fit our program perfectly and what we're trying to get done here as far as adding depth, adding some speed and adding some strength. You look at the length that we have in this group too and it gives us a lot of potential for a lot of big-time playmakers."
He said he loves the crazy mess that is part of putting together a football roster.
"It's a lot of fun," Sitake said. "I can't sit up here and pretend that it's so hard to do. When you just get to sit there and balance out numbers and talent, having people interested in our guys going to the NFL, even if they're underclassmen. This is the excitement that is connected in with football and so I love it all."
He explained, however, that he relies on a lot of help to get things to shake out in the best possible way.
"I get to do t;6he fun stuff and then I let all the other smart people that are better organizers do the numbers," Sitake said. "I have wonderful people in our administration who help us with admissions and prep our guys. I think the key here is that the recruiting effort is not just solely on the head coach. It's everyone. I can't express enough gratitude for everyone that's involved in the whole recruiting process."
For this particular recruiting class, BYU added a number of successful defensive linemen with a number of top high school pass-rushers including Timpview's Logan Fano and Lone Peak's John Henry Daley.
"I think you can work on some guys and maybe develop them to be pass rushers but a lot of times it takes some time," Sitake said. "The numbers show the number of sacks that they have made already in football. I think their numbers show that they can get to the quarterback and also can help stop the run. For us to have those individuals is huge."
Fano and Daley were part of the contingent of Cougar signees who come from the state of Utah, which made up half of Wednesday's class. Three others came from Utah Valley: Timpview defensive back Raider Damuni, Provo athlete Dallin Havea and Maple Mountain wide receiver Kyson Hall.
Sitake said that while the program had limited spots available, BYU will continue to look at possible additions through February.
"We're still open for business in the recruiting world," Sitake said. "It's hard to tell the future but we've still got a couple targets that we're looking at and then we're going to take a shot at some others. We'll see how it goes. I think we've got to give ourselves some space just in case. Then we have a large number of preferred walk-ons on our team that we would like to see get scholarships as well."