American Fork linebacker Bodie Schoonover grew up a BYU football fan, so it wasn't surprising that he committed early to becoming a Cougar.
But, as happens many times in recruiting, he started wondering if he made the right decision.
"I've really enjoyed developing a relationship with Bodie and I think we've gotten to know each other well because he's been very honest throughout the process," BYU assistant head coach and linebackers coach Ed Lamb said during the signing day press conference at BYU on Wednesday. "We were the first ones to offer and he was excited to make a commitment -- but when he had some other opportunities he felt like it was important to pursue those as well and just see what was out there."
Lamb explained that the program is based on guys who want to be at BYU.
"He looked around but in the end he felt like BYU was still the right place for him," Lamb said. "I think he appreciated that we were always open and respectful of the way he wanted to handle recruiting. He's a great young man and we feel like he's got tremendous versatility with what position he'll play. We'll see how he develops and let his athleticism and size and work ethic take over."
Schoonover was one of four football players from Utah Valley who officially joined the 2020 BYU football recruiting class on Wednesday as Caveman teammate Devin Downing, a wide receiver, Timpview linebacker Logan Pili and Salem Hills defensive lineman John Nelson were all officially announced as having signed with the Cougars.
BYU officially announced 14 additions to the program, with the most high-profile additions being Schoonover, wide receiver/defensive back Miles Davis from Las Vegas and graduate transfer Devonta'e Henry Cole, a running back planning to transfer from the University of Utah (See info box for complete list).
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said each of them has their own story about what brought them to BYU and their experiences in the recruiting process.
"It’s hard when we get asked about individual moments because we’ve had those with all of them," Sitake said. "We could have a story about every one of the recruits that we signed because that is the impact that they and their families had on us during recruiting."
He talked about linebacker Tate Romney, who is the younger brother of Cougar quarterback Baylor Romney and wide receiver Gunner Romney.
“Tate and Baylor and Gunner are really competitive,” Sitake said. “We were in the home and they were showing us videos of when they were children. Tate really had no choice. He had to play defense every time because Gunner was the receiver and Baylor was always throwing to him. Tate as the youngest just had to tackle everybody. That's just kind of how it works out.”
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said he remembered when Sitake offered Tate Romney.
“We were recruiting Gunner and he was a young guy,” Grimes said. “It’s kind of been fun to see him grow up and come into his own. He still doesn’t talk a whole lot more than he did when he was a sophomore but it’s been fun to get to know that whole family throughout the whole process.”
Cougar defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki said some of his favorite times is when recruits come on their official visits to Provo and there are opportunities to relax in a casual atmosphere.
“We hang out at dinner and then afterwards go back to the hotel and hang out in the game room,” Tuiaki said. “We set up karaoke machines and found out that Miles Davis’s mom was a professional singer. There are always really cool things when we are just hanging out in the hotel room. There is no schedule or agenda. That’s been a really cool experience for me for the last few weeks.”
There is the tough side, however, when a coach gets to know a player really well only to have him decide to go somewhere else.
"The best part of recruiting is the relationships that you build with the recruits and their families and their coaches," BYU safeties coach Preston Hadley said. "I think of some of the relationships I've been able to develop and that's what makes it fun. It's hard sometimes being glued to your phone, trying to keep in touch with players and their families. But it's tough when a kid goes to another school. It feels like you are getting broken up with by your girlfriend. You might be talking to a kid for two years straight but when another opportunity comes up sometimes it's hard for kids to turn down. But it's still about the relationships."
At the end of the day, it's all about seeing these young men come in and develop as college football players both on and off the field.
That's why Sitake's answer wasn't surprising when he was asked if there was someone he was most excited about getting in the 2020 class.
"They are all our babies so we love them all," Sitake said.