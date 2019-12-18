With Wednesday marking the beginning of the early signing period, a lot of attention will be on the recruits that choose to officially commit to join the BYU football team.
The Cougars hope to continue to build the program with a new infusion of talent, although head coach Kalani Sitake said last week he feels like it’s better to recognize an entire recruiting class on the February signing day.
“The big party is in February,” Sitake said. “Really it’s kind of up to the recruit. With two signing days, we can try some things out. It just feels like in February we have this huge party and in December we don’t. February is a good time for that. We can sign players now and let them have a good holiday break and announce it later.”
The process for a high school football player to weigh all his options and decide where he wants to go is often long and complicated. It’s a choice that could have enormous implications on the future.
But new recruits aren’t the only ones considering life-changing choices.
For some current BYU football players, the next few weeks could make all the difference in what will happen in their lives in the next few years.
Take junior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, who is arguably the best pro prospect on the entire football team.
Tonga has been open about how he is considering the possibility of foregoing his senior season as a Cougar to attempt to make it in the NFL.
“It’s a blessing to be in the position I am in, to even have that option there,” Tonga said after practice on Monday. “I’m still talking with my family and the coaches. I’ll decide after the bowl game. Hopefully I’ll make the right choice but right now I’m just focused on the game and having fun.”
He does have to acknowledge to himself that the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 23 in Honolulu (6 p.m. MT, ESPN) might be his final game as a BYU football player.
“I think about it and a lot of people bring it up,” Tonga said. “But I’m just having fun with it. I’m grateful to be here and be around the guys I’m with.”
He grinned as he talked about playing with a lot of underclassmen on the Cougar defense and how much he enjoys being with those players.
“It’s a huge impact,” Tonga said. “The young guys learn fast and are super-excited when they get out there.”
He said he also puts a lot of weight on the thoughts and advice of his family as he considers his options.
“Some of the factors are family, coaches and how I play,” Tonga said. “There is a lot of thinking to do. Hopefully when that time comes, I’ll be ready for it.”
Another BYU player who is still trying to figure out his future is graduate transfer running back Ty’Son Williams.
Since he was hurt early in the 2019 season, there is still a possibility that he could get a medical hardship year and return to play in Provo in 2020.
“I think he is still considering his options,” Cougar running backs coach AJ Steward said Monday. “We’ve talked but at the end of the day it is a decision that he and his family have to make. I’ll support any decision that he makes.”
Sitake said the program is evaluating the possibilities but a lot of it is beyond its control.
“We’ve been looking at it, seeing the options we have,” Sitake said. “It’s one of those things that is really out of our hands.”
Steward said the no matter what happens for Williams in the next few months, he is glad he got a chance to be around him for his time in Provo.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Steward said. “Off the field, he’s had a profound impact on our entire program, not just our running backs group. If four games the only thing we ever see from him, he’s still made a lasting impact. No matter which way things go, I think we should be appreciative of that. I’m just eternally grateful to be able to cross paths with him and be around him, get to coach him for the time that I’ve gotten to coach him up to this point.”