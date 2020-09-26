It was one of those moments that a visiting underdogs dream about.
The Troy offense took the field first in Saturday night's game against No. 18 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium and gained 19 yards before a couple of incompletions forced a punt.
Cougar junior punt returner Dax Milne settled under the high kick but failed to get his hands on it as it slipped through and hit the ground. Before he could recover, he was hit by a Trojan defender and the ball was recovered by the visitors.
The turnover gave Troy the ball at the BYU 22-yard line with a golden opportunity to take the lead and put the pressure on the home team — but three run plays only gained nine yards, forcing decision time for the Trojans.
Troy chose to take the riskier route in hopes of getting the big reward, but the Cougar defense stuffed the last running play and the ball ended up just inches short of the line to game.
That turnover-on-downs set the tone for the game as BYU stymied the Trojan offense for much of the game and pulled away to get the 48-7 win.
"I'm thankful we got to play the game and got the win," Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said. "I'm really pleased with the way the guys played in all three phases. Obviously there are still some things we can improve on for next week. I thought Troy did some really good things to test us but I thought our team was able to respond and answer through some adversity."
He said that early defensive stand was huge for his team.
"It helps having great leaders on the team," Sitake said. "I loved the way the defense responded to the fact they had to get back out on the field. They sprinted on the field and were excited to play again. Regardless of what happens on the next series, you have a great chance if your guys are fired up and ready to go. It was about having Dax's back in that situation. It was the players supporting their teammates."
BYU senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga said the Cougar defense knew they needed to go out and stand tall after the sudden change.
"Any time we get to take the field, we're happy," Tonga said. "It was fun to go right back out and get a stop."
BYU needed two possessions to get on the board offensively as Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson started picking apart a Troy defense that was crowding the line of scrimmage.
In the first half, Wilson completed passes of 20 yards or more to junior running backs Lopini Katoa and Tyler Allgeier, to Milne, and twice to junior wide receiver Gunner Romney (one for 41 yards and one for 52 yards).
Those passes set up 1-yard touchdown runs by Wilson and junior running back Masen Wake, as well as a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to freshman tight end Isaac Rex as the home team built a 21-0 lead.
Troy had a momentary hope of a big comeback when a 55-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Gunnar Watson to senior wide receiver Tray Eaffort eventually set up a 2-yard TD plunge by senior running back B.J. Smith with just over a minute to play in the first half.
But BYU had enough time to move back down the field and added an impressive 54-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jake Oldroyd to end the first half, then Wilson hit Milne for a 70-yard TD to start the second half and virtually put the game away.
"As a quarterback, I can honestly say that I'm only as good as the guys around me and I'm fortunate to have a great 10 guys who rally around me," Wilson said. "I can make the easy play and they can make it a big play."
While the Cougar offense tacked on 17 more points, it was the BYU defense that refused to bend the rest of the way. Troy only managed 181 total yards on 54 plays (3.4 yards per play) and didn't score in the second half.
"I thought that the presence up front was felt and that's what we wanted on both sides of the ball," Sitake said. "We want those big guys to lead the way. On defense, I thought we handled the run really well. I felt Khyiris and the boys were ready to roll. I like the way they answered the call to be physical and tough."
Wilson ended up with a career day, going 23-of-28 for 392 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had two rushing scores.
"We are very versatile," Wilson said. "We have great running backs, dudes making big-time plays and making guys miss. I can throw a swing route to a back or an arrow route to a receiver and they are going to make big-time plays down the field. I really like that we have that playmaking ability."
It was part of a 664-yard offensive explosion for BYU. In two games, the Cougars have now tallied 1,244 yards of offense and put up 103 points (while giving up just 330 total yards and allowing only 10 points).
BYU now has less than a week to prepare for its next game as the Cougars will host Louisiana Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 2.