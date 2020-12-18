Getting a scholarship offer to play college football, particularly at a Division I program with the tradition and history of BYU, is quite an accomplishment. It is a recognition of hard work and success while at the high school or junior college levels.
But the reality that all the athletes joining the Cougar squad — both those on scholarship and those who aren’t — have to keep firmly in mind is that it doesn’t guarantee anything.
The 2020 BYU football team has definitely proven that. Highly-touted scholarship guys like Zach Wilson, Gunner Romney and Troy Warner have had big impacts — but so have former walk-ons like Dax Milne, Tyler Allgeier and Bracken El-Bakri.
“In the past, sometimes people used a walk-on program to just fill the scout team and then be tackling dummies, things like that,” Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake said during Wednesday’s early signing day press teleconference. We want our walk-ons to have a role and feel like there’s something that they can do to contribute to this team, on special teams, offense and defense.”
College football programs are limited to 85 scholarships but Sitake doesn’t believe that is enough to build a really good program, which is why BYU works hard to add to its roster through the walk-on program.
“We want to make sure that we make a lot of effort getting these young men here,” Sitake said. “Some are late bloomers and there are some that there’s something about them where they just need to be given that opportunity. I think our leading rusher and our leading receiver fit that. We spent a lot of time trying to get them here as preferred walk-ons because our numbers meant we couldn’t afford us to give them a scholarship offer.”
He said those athlete have proven they deserved to be as respected as anyone in the program.
“If you go back and do it again, yeah, we should have given them scholarships,” Sitake said.
He explained that he tries to be as clear as possible with potential recruits and their families because BYU deals with a lot of shuffling, so it’s hard to know precisely what scholarships will be available.
“I think it’s important that we are able to just have that all out on the table and then just be transparent with them about what our plans are for them,” Sitake said. “As we do that, you’ll start to see things sort themselves out. Those guys will get an opportunity to show that they deserve a scholarship.”
He pointed to the rule changes regarding paying players for use of their name and image as a possible game-changer when it comes to scholarships.
“I wish I had 123 scholarships,” Sitake said. “Maybe with the name, image and likeness, things like that, we can get to that point.”
But he pointed to the determination and dedication of the non-scholarship players as having had a big impact on the football team as a whole.
“This program is going to function because of the heart and soul of our walk-ons,” Sitake said. “These are people who love this game and love this program. They are the glue that keeps this team together, so they’re always going to be a big part of our leadership and a big part of our team culture.”
The bottom line for Sitake is that he wants the top athletes who fit the BYU program to come to Provo.
“I’m not really worried about having too much,” Sitake said. “I want the best of everything. Just look at my plate for Thanksgiving dinner. It is way too big for my stomach but I’m going to try my best to eat it. So with recruiting, I want the best players. Our guys who are here are not afraid to compete. You’re going to have a group of guys who are going to walk into a position room and those guys are going to give them as much knowledge and mentoring as they can to help them compete against them. It’s really a special thing about BYU is that these guys want their best and they want to compete against the best.”