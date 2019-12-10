BYU football players have a lot on their minds in mid-December, things like finishing off finals, preparing to face Hawai’i in the SoFi Hawai’i Bowl, getting ready for Christmas, even thinking about the future.
The veterans have been here before and understand what it takes to keep the right balance between football and academics.
“I’ve been here for a few years now, so I know how it works,” Cougar junior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said. “I can pace myself and I’ve prepared pretty well, so I’m not really flustered trying to game-prep and get ready for finals.”
For the Cougar seniors, there is the reality that this is their final game in a BYU uniform.
“This is my last game, definitely a memory I will always have,” Cougar senior wide receiver Micah Simon said during Monday’s press conference. “I want to go out there one last time with these teammates and coaches and put together a full game. We want to put together our best product of the year to go out on a high note.”
BYU senior linebacker Trajan Pili not only will have his college football career draw to a close in the next couple of weeks but he will be done with school as well.
“You see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Pili said. “You’ve just got to get there. I graduate in December, so it’s a big light for me. It’s been a blast to be at BYU. It’s been like a roller coaster with your highs and your lows but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s something I’ve been blessed to be a part of.”
Many of the Cougar seniors have been part of laying the foundation for the future of BYU football.
A lot of that is what they have done on the field but they’ve also played big roles in recruiting, which is the lifeblood of every college football program.
“Player-to-player interaction is one of the strongest aspects of the whole recruiting process,” Simon said. “You can hear everything from the coaches about what the university has to offer but talking to a player and understanding their everyday life is one of the best things we can share with recruits. When the players and their families come out here, we hold a player panel and get to spend time with the recruits. It gives them a greater understanding of what BYU is about and how they can thrive here.”
He explained that he thinks it’s important to not just be a pitch man but to make sure the recruits understand the realities of being a Cougar.
“It’s easy to get caught up with just trying to sell the school and that everything will go your way, but life doesn’t happen that way,” Simon said. “It’s important to be honest about everything and answer their questions genuinely. At the end of the day, you want BYU to succeed and you want those players to help the program. At the same time though, if they’re not the right fit for BYU, it’s not fair to let them think that this is the best place for them.”
Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff are looking at the future in some ways as they finalize their recruiting class for the early signing period, which starts on Dec. 18.
“I think we’ve got most of our guys that we feel like are locked in,” Sitake said. “We’ll have some home visits and some assistants will be out recruiting. I’ll make one trip but I shouldn’t miss any practices.”
But even with everything else that is going on, the BYU players and coaches agree that they want to be locked in as they prepare to head to Hawai’i for the bowl game.
“We’re going to work and practice,” Sitake said. “We’re going to have one goal in mind and that is to win the game. The bowl game is another way for us to say goodbye to the seniors but the win makes it easier to say goodbye.”
Kaufusi confirmed that Sitake has emphasized that objective to the team.
“The whole team was bought in and a lot of times you see guys you think it’s the bowl game, so they’ll just go through the motions,” Kaufusi said. “But Kalani was really adamant about us knowing that this game was a game to win and it was a game to play for the seniors, so this last week was a work week for sure and we got after it.”