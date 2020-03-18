Most of the time college football defensive linemen don’t have to deal with extremely complicated schemes. Their goals are to stop gaps, tie up blockers and create disruption in the backfield.
That means that the main emphasis for the BYU defensive line in spring camp in 2020 was to get the work in to be better at the little things.
“Technique is everything for defensive linemen,” Cougar senior defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri said last week. “Our assignments are fairly simple. It all comes down to technique and that’s what we need practice for. It’s hard in the classroom to talk about how the weight feels and how the hands feel and fit. We need the practice time for that.”
He felt like things were going the right direction through the first week-and-a-half, although at that point the complete shutdown of camp to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 wasn’t anticipated.
“Practice is going absolutely fantastic,” El-Bakri said. “We’re learning a lot and getting a feel for it. I think everyone is starting to feel more comfortable day by day.”
He said he was attempting to go into each practice with a specific emphasis so he could really drill down and get better.
“I want to improve my technique, specifically on pass rush,” El-Bakri said. “I think that is something I can get better at. I feel like my natural abilities push me toward being a run-stopper but spring is a chance to polish things we might not be good at. For me personally, that’s my goal going in. Every day before practice I write down one thing I’m working on and then you cue it to yourself before each play. Sometimes you do that for multiple days. You do it and then you watch film and realize you didn’t do it well enough. Then you keep doing it. Once you feel like you’ve mastered it, you move on to the next thing.”
The Cougars ended up getting less than half of their planned practices before the cancellation. The hope is that the work that was accomplished will make a difference when fall camp rolls around.
One of the things that is almost certain to make a difference is the way the team has worked consistently to get stronger across the board.
“You can feel it on both sides of the ball,” El-Bakri said. “We’ve put a lot of emphasis on getting bigger. We went into games last year and I personally felt like I was really strong, like I could really have a handle on things. You can see it on the whole team when we are going against each other.”
Since BYU is facing another tough slate of opponents this fall, El-Bakri said the team is taking steps to be prepared physically.
“(Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake) has put a big emphasis on being the healthiest team out there,” El-Bakri said. “That’s going to help us. We’re implementing a lot of things to stay healthy. We’re implementing those in spring to see how they work and see how we feel.”
He also feels like more of the BYU defensive linemen are ready to step up and contribute when they get the opportunity.
“On top of that, we have a lot more depth going into this season than we did last season,” El-Bakri said. “I definitely feel like we have the depth we need. It’s good because you feel that competition. I want to beat that guy and the guy behind me wants to beat me. It pushes us all.”
Sitake said he liked what he was seeing from the defensive front and hoped that boded well for what it would be able to accomplish this fall.
“The defensive line is coming a long really well,” Sitake said. “Going against a talented offensive line is going to help them. Khyiris Tonga is leading the way. There is a lot of talent there and guys who are just waiting for their moment.”