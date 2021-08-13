On Thursday, Built Brands LLC announced it would pay the equivalent of tuition for BYU football walk-ons and compensate the scholarship players up to $1,000 in a multi-year deal, perhaps the most unique name, image and likeness agreement in all of college sports.
Stories about the deal appeared in publications all over the country, including USA Today, ESPN, Yahoo Sports, the Washington Examiner, Forbes Magazine and the Sports Business Journal. The video of the announcement is nearing two million views on social media.
Clearly, Built Brands and BYU are on to something.
For one of the newest Cougars, former Utah quarterback Nick Billoups, it means financial relief for his family. He passed up scholarship offers from other schools to play for Kalani Sitake in Provo.
“My reaction would be ‘wild,’” Billoups said. “It was a crazy moment. Every time I watch the video I get emotional. It’s something I’ve waited for for a long time.
“I’ll still go to practice and I’ll still work hard. Nothing really changes until I’m successful in everything I do. It takes stress off, for sure. My mom and dad don’t have to pay for any tuition, so I can just play football, go to school and be a regular kid.”
For former Lone Peak standout Talmage Gunther the agreement means his wife, Brooke, doesn’t have to work this fall and can spend more time with their one-year-old son, Drew.
“Personally, the timing of this was a miracle to me,” Gunther said. “I hadn’t been getting the reps (at receiver) I was hoping to get. I came to practice that day a little upset and pretty fired up. To have my name called at that time was so humbling. All the work I’d done hadn’t gone unnoticed. Anyone who saw the video saw how I felt after receiving the tuition offer and all my other guys that have gone through this with me, to see them all stand up and get the same reward, it was really special.”
Running back Tyler Allgeier was a walk-on until January of 2020. The announcement affected him in a very emotional way.
“I had tears in my eyes,” Allgeier said. “Especially because I was a walk-on myself. The feeling that everyone was going to be taken care of, it’s just a blessing. I don’t even want to call them walk-ons. Their work ethic on and off the field is just tremendous and just like the scholarship players.
“It’s really all about the money and it’s very stressful. My mom and family back home took care of me and told me to just do my thing. I know some guys are doing it themselves, some are working along with their wives or are taking out loans. I still have some loans to pay off.”
Nick Greer, the co-founder of Built Brands, said the most important part of the agreement is teaching the players a “we” attitude, not an “I” attitude when it comes to name, image and likeness.
“The team celebrated the one but they celebrated together as if they all won,” Greer said. “The power of what we’re trying to create is to change that dialogue from ‘I’ to ‘we.’
“Why just invest in one when we can invest in all? For me, it’s a return on the player’s investment. In return, guess what’s going to follow? We’ll get our return on investment and that’s what’s important to us.”
According to Sitake, walk-ons will now have more time to have an even greater impact. He said walk-ons have been important to the program even before he arrived as head coach in the winter of 2015, noting the efforts of former head coaches LaVell Edwards, Gary Crowton and Bronco Mendenhall.
“You could see how excited the scholarship players were for our walk-ons,” Sitake said. “We try to run the program where you wouldn’t be able to tell who a walk-on is and who the scholarship players are. Unfortunately, part of in difference is in the pocket books and the in stress of being a walk-on. You can see how hard it is for them to train in the offseason and work full time to save up as much money as they can for the season, knowing they could go into debt and would have no time to work during the season.
“I think everybody on the team understands their sacrifice. The whole mindset wasn’t to try to get a recruiting advantage or anything. We just wanted to do what we thought was right and help the walk-ons on this team.”
Gunther said Sitake talked to the team after the big announcement.
“He told us we have a brand as a team, and that brand is far more valuable than the individual. He made a promise he was going to take care of all of us, specifically singling out walk-ons. I’m going to try to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing, putting my time in on and off the field and trusting Kalani will come through on that. He delivered in every way.”