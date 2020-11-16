Week after week, the BYU football team has taken care of business, following up the season-opening win at Navy with victories over Troy, Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Houston, Texas State, Western Kentucky and Boise State.
As impressive as it has been to see the Cougars start 8-0 and climb to No. 8 in the rankings in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls, playing football in seven consecutive weeks takes its toll.
That one reason the BYU football players welcomed having last week off.
"I thought it was a great bye week," Cougar senior defensive lineman Zac Dawe said during Monday's teleconference. "The coaching staff let us focus more on recovery and getting in a little bit better shape. The strength staff was here and we were here every day lifting and running and working on our bodies. I thought it was a needed week for the program for everyone to get stronger and take care of the bumps and bruises."
He said it made a big difference for him personally as he prepares for another game week.
"I'm excited because I'm feeling good," Dawe said. "Everyone is feeling pretty good from what I've heard. I think it was a needed week."
BYU junior running back Tyler Allgeier said getting healthy was his main focus but he also spent time trying to get better.
"It was a time to heal up all the little injuries," Allgeier said. "I was focusing on rehab but I was also focusing on the little things, especially in the pass game. It was about watching film and then get a bead on these guys we will face this week."
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake explained that his approach of continual improvement was something he wanted the team to work on during the week they had without game preparations.
"There are a lot of things we saw from the Boise State game that we can really improve on," Sitake said. "Some of it is really frustrating for me as a coach. Somethings need to be addressed right away. There are mistakes we made that I think are very fixable. I understand that mistakes happen — but some of them shouldn't happen. My goal is to get us to play a perfect game every week and I hope we play one this weekend."
He explained that in his opinion it can be dangerous to either blow mistakes out of proportion after a loss or to underemphasize mistakes after a win.
"When you win games, sometimes you overlook room for improvement," Sitake said. "On the other side, when you lose games, sometimes you make a mountain out of a molehill. In sports, regardless of whether you win or you lose, you have to find a way to improve. I like to keep it as simple as possible and try to always improve, regardless of what the outcome of the game is. I think if you have that approach, you are going to find ways to improve as quickly as possible."
The Cougars also made sure to continue to do what they can do to stave off the ominous dark cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing their three-times-a-week testing in hopes of avoiding having any other games postponed or cancelled.
"We tested like it was any other week," Allgeier said. "You always have to have your mask on. That's the big thing because that's how it spreads. We tried to limit it by doing what we normally do on a daily basis."
BYU is planning on moving ahead and preparing to host North Alabama on Saturday (1 p.m. MT, BYUtv).
"I'm looking forward to the game," Sitake said. "I'm glad we're getting back on the field this week after the bye week last week. We want to make sure we are ready to roll this weekend when we play North Alabama."