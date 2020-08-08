The town of Laie, Hawaii, has just over 6,000 people, which certainly wouldn’t qualify it as a major metropolitan area.
When the BYU football team heads east to play at Navy to start the 2020 season on Sept. 7, however, Laie will be well represented.
Both Cougar head coach Kalani Sitake and Midshipman head coach Ken Niumatalolo were raised in that small town and knew each other growing up.
“It is a cool thing,” Sitake said during a teleconference on Friday. “I’ve known Ken for a long time. Our families are connected through Laie, which makes me think of the days growing up there. That’s where I first learned to play football in Laie Park. If you go there now, there is probably a pickup tackle football game going on with no pads. That’s what happens in that area. You just know football is a part of your life.”
Niumatalolo said in his teleconference Thursday that it’s special to have two Laie boys as head coaches in a big-time college football game.
“I think it’s pretty sweet to have two Polynesian young men, both from Laie, coaching,” Niumatalolo said. “If anyone has ever been to Laie, that would make it even more remarkable with how small the town is. Kalani has done a great job there and I know a lot of guys on the staff. There are a lot of close ties in this game. We are two competitive dudes coming from the north shore. This is an exciting game.”
Sitake said that when he thinks of the journey both he and Niumatalolo have taken, he’s just grateful for the opportunities he’s had.
“When you grow up in Laie, you know all the legends who have come through,” Sitake said. “It’s a small town, so you know everyone. He’s older than I am but I’ve looked to him like an older brother and a mentor. He and I have stayed close throughout our whole coaching careers. I keep in contact with him regularly. I’ve been really impressed with the things done. He’s an all-around great person.”
Other BYU players and coaches may not have the same connection to Navy that Sitake does but they said they did get a surge of adrenaline when the game was announced on Thursday.
“I think it’s awesome,” Cougar junior running back Lopini Katoa said. “We had a lot of faith in what Coach Sitake was telling us Tom Holmoe was doing. We knew that it wasn’t a matter of if; it was a matter of when. To finally have a name to that Week 1 game is exciting. It’s a great matchup, so it definitely excited all of us.”
BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said it was the same reaction for the Cougar coaching staff.
“I think for all of us it gave us a jolt of energy,” Grimes said. “As a coach, you try to preach the message that we are going to prepare and be ready for whoever and whenever. There is value in that but when you can put a stamp on a name and a date, it allows you the opportunity to know exactly what we are working for and when that day will be here.”
He said that he has been fortunate to experience other games against service academies and has tremendous respect for them.
“It’s a great honor,” Grimes said. “I’ve played against Army once at West Point and that was really cool. I’ve played against Air Force a bunch of timed and have great respect for their program and the types of players they have. I have the utmost respect for Navy’s staff and players. It’s going to be a real challenge for us and I hope people realize that — but it is one we are honored to take on.”
The news of the Navy game puts a little more urgency on the BYU football program as it can start preparations in earnest instead of just waiting to see what is going to happen.
Sitake said he liked what he saw from his guys during the first week of camp and is optimistic about the direction the team is headed.
“I have to compliment our players,” Sitake said. “During the quarantine and the pandemic, these guys have done a great job individually getting themselves ready. It’s been a good transition. Now that we are in camp, it’s been good. This was our second day with shoulder pads on, so now we are getting some real football going.”