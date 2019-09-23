The biggest annual sporting event in the state of Utah will once again be on hold for a two-year break.
In an announcement made by both BYU and the University of Utah, the two schools have agreed to extend their football series but also to not play each other in 2022 and 2023.
The stated reason for the hiatus is to allow Utah to add games against "Southeastern Conference opponent" which has yet to be named.
The current contract now includes games between the Cougars and Utes in 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. Dates and times will be announced later.
Even though Utah has dominated the series in recent years -- winning nine straight -- seven of those contests have been decided by eight points or fewer and swung on a couple of key plays that went in favor of the Utes.
Here is the complete press release from BYU:
"Brigham Young University and the University of Utah jointly announced today an extension of the football rivalry series between the two programs, adding four additional games to the current agreement.
"As part of the extension, the Cougars and Utes have agreed to take a two-year break in 2022 and 2023, allowing Utah an opportunity to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference, which is in the process of being finalized.
"The four additional games will be added to the series in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028. The two schools have previously contracted games scheduled for the 2020, 2021 and 2024 seasons. With today's announcement, Utah and BYU now have seven future games on the schedule between 2020 and 2028.
"'I appreciate the great working relationship we have with Mark Harlan and many others at Utah,' said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. 'We have a responsibility to take care of the future of this great rivalry, not just in football but across all of the sports. There may come a time in the future where we need to ask Utah to make an adjustment for us. That's how a relationship works. Utah approached us about an opportunity they have and we agreed to work with them.'
"'We appreciate the tremendous relationship and cooperation we have with Tom Holmoe and BYU to work together to not only ensure the future of this rivalry but to demonstrate the strong partnership that is in place,' said Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan. 'We each share the intention to continue this great rivalry in football and across all of our teams for many years to come.'
"Specific dates, kickoff times and broadcast plans for the games will be announced at a later date. For more information on BYU football, visit BYUcougars.com."