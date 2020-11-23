On the surface, a matchup between the BYU and Washington football teams this weekend appears to be a no-brainer.
The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in the nation, would love to face a team from a Power 5 conference to show just how good they are.
The Huskies had their rivalry game with Washington State canceled because of COVID-19 issues and currently have just four games on their 2020 slate.
Two teams wanting a game, two teams that are reasonably close geographically, two teams with big asperations ... why not play?
But in a year as bizarre as 2020, nothing is that simple.
"Sources" referenced by a couple of national college football reporters tell two slightly different stories about what happened.
Bruce Feldman, a reporter for the Athletic, tweeted Sunday from his @BruceFeldmanCFB accound: "SOURCES: #BYU turned down the opportunity to play #Washington this coming weekend. UDub had reached out yesterday but was told BYU wanted to wait until after the CFP rankings Tuesday to gauge their place. 'It's off the table.'"
SOURCES: #BYU turned down the opportunity to play #Washington this coming weekend. UDub had reached out yesterday but was told BYU wanted to wait until after the CFP rankings Tuesday to gauge their place. "It's off the table."— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 23, 2020
Later on Sunday Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports tweeted from his @PeteThamel Twitter account: "Source: Some context on the potential BYU-Washington game. BYU is interested in playing, but only if they can lock in a contract immediately. They are concerned that Pac-12 will make UW play Utah on Sunday if ASU can't play. 'If we can get a game locked in, we want to play.'"
Source: Some context on the potential BYU-Washington game. BYU is interested in playing, but only if they can lock in a contract immediately. They are concerned that Pac-12 will make UW play Utah on Sunday if ASU can't play. "If we can get a game locked in, we want to play."— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2020
BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe released a statement Monday that didn't directly address the situation with Washington but did give a broad overview of where the Cougars are at.
“We remain open to exploring to add football games, and have been throughout the season,” Holmoe said in a statement. “In that exploration process there are a variety of factors that need to be considered, including location, prep time for the game, the chances of the game being played, the testing protocols that are in place and what the game would do for our resume.
“At this point of the season, having played nine games and being nationally ranked, we are involved in discussions for possible matchups with other teams, on common open dates, for the benefit of both teams.”
A statement from Tom Holmoe. pic.twitter.com/NgDp1WrJoK— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 23, 2020
Here is the reality from both sides:
BYU
The Cougars are facing a rare $20 million athletic department budget shortfall. Holmoe posted a video on the @BYUCougars Twitter account on Nov. 20 about the need for donations to help overcome the budgetary issues.
Cougar Nation, we NEED you!!— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) November 21, 2020
Donate ➡️ https://t.co/LjW7fiDHRo#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/nhk2RozBUd
That means that all the logistics and expenses — which aren't trivial for a football team — that would come into play if the Cougars prepared to travel to Seattle might end up being wasted if the game is canceled.
Can anyone really blame Holmoe for wanting a guarantee the game will be played?
Washington
The Huskies, on the other hand, can't obey Pac-12 pandemic rules and still give BYU a guarantee that the game will be played.
According to the conference, non-conference games can only be played under the following conditions:
- All Pac-12 testing and related protocols must be adhered to by the non-conference opponent;
- The non-conference game will in all cases be a home game for the Pac-12 team, broadcast by a Pac-12 television partner; and
- If a Pac-12 opponent becomes available by the end of day Thursday in any given week, the Conference game must be played in lieu of any non-conference game.
Washington therefore has to be open to play a conference game instead this weekend (quite likely against Utah, which is slated to play an Arizona State team that has had COVID-19 issues) and thus cannot lock in to a game against BYU.
Other national commentators weighed in on Monday with the general consensus being that both BYU and Washington have to add meat to their schedules to have any shot at making the College Football Playoff.
In this week's Forde-Yard Dash column, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde discussed the Washington situation but also lobbied for the Cougars to set up a game with No. 7-ranked Cincinnati.
"The Bearcats and Cougars both have an open date Dec. 5, and the winner would have the kind of victory it needs to make a better case for making the playoff," Forde wrote. "It obviously means someone would also lose, but the risk is worth the reward."
The college football soap opera continues to evolve on a daily basis during the 2020 season and the only guarantee is that a lot will likely change before the season ends.