BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced on Tuesday agreements for future football games with Boise State of the Mountain West and Southern Utah University of the Big Sky Conference.
The Cougars and Broncos have agreed to play a series of 10 games from 2025 through 2034. The first game of the new series is scheduled for October 25, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, with the series alternating every year between LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo and Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The second game of the series is scheduled for November 7, 2026, with the remaining eight games slated to be played in September.
Historically, the Cougars and Broncos have met nine times, with Boise State holding a 7-2 record over BYU. The two schools have played every year since 2012 and are currently scheduled to play through the 2023 season.
BYU and Southern Utah University will play in 2023, in a game scheduled for Nov. 18 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars and Thunderbirds have previously met just once in football on Nov. 12, 2016, with BYU winning 37-7 in Provo.
Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the games will be announced at a later date.